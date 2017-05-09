Al Bello/Getty Images

Matt Harvey took responsibility for his actions with address to teammates, press conference

22 Comments
By Bill BaerMay 9, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT

Mets starter Matt Harvey addressed his teammates in the clubhouse on Tuesday for 10-15 minutes, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports. According to Carig, Harvey was on the verge of tears and his address was taken as genuine and heartfelt. Harvey “basically rehashed it all,” taking responsibility for his teammates.

Harvey also addressed the situation  in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Per SNY, Harvey admitted to having been out late after Friday’s game. He apologized to ownership, his teammates, and the fans and said he is embarrassed by his actions. Harvey said he needs to rededicate himself to putting himself in the best position to succeed and will make sure that what happened over the weekend will never happen again.

The Harvey saga has been at the forefront of the baseball news cycle since the weekend. Harvey no-showed at Citi Field on Saturday, saying that he came down with the worst headache of his life.  After Harvey texted pitching coach Dan Warthen that he wouldn’t make it to the ballpark, the Mets sent security personnel to Harvey’s apartment in Manhattan to see if his story checked out. Because he missed the 3 PM notice deadline to take a sick day and because Harvey had other lateness infractions, the team decided to suspend him without pay for three games. Harvey felt that the team was singling him out. Manager Terry Collins and Harvey’s teammates didn’t exactly endorse him when asked by the media on Monday.

Hopefully, Harvey has done enough to nip the situation in the bud so he and the Mets can get back to focusing on not using the 10-day disabled list.

Giants place Mark Melancon on the disabled list

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Bill BaerMay 9, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the Giants have placed closer Mark Melancon on the 10-day disabled list with a mild right pronator strain. There is no timetable for the right-hander’s return in what is his first time on the DL in his career.

Melancon, 32, has six saves and a 2.53 ERA with a 10/1 K/BB ratio in 10 2/3 innings in his first season with the Giants. He inked a four-year, $62 million contract with the club in December.

According to Pavlovic, Derek Law is most likely to handle save chances in Melancon’s absence. Law has a 2.40 ERA with a 14/6 K/BB ratio in 15 innings. Hunter Strickland would be another candidate, as he owns a 0.82 ERA with a 14/7 K/BB ratio in 11 innings.

Miguel Sano’s one-game suspension upheld

Andy King/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Bill BaerMay 9, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT

Back in April, Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was suspended one game for his role in an altercation with the Tigers. Twins pitcher Justin Haley had hit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones in the face with a pitch. Returning the favor, Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd threw behind Sano, who didn’t think that was such a good idea. Catcher James McCann intervened with Sano and shoved his glove into his face. Sano appeared to take a swing at McCann, causing both benches to empty. Boyd and Sano ended up being ejected from the game.

Sano appealed his suspension, but MLB upheld it, per Dustin Morse of the Twins. Sano will serve his suspension on Tuesday as the Twins take on the White Sox.

Sano, who turns 24 years old on Thursday, is hitting a very productive .300/.431/.640 with eight home runs and an AL-best 28 RBI in 123 plate appearances this season.