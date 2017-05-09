Matt Harvey took responsibility for his actions with address to teammates, press conference

Mets starter Matt Harvey addressed his teammates in the clubhouse on Tuesday for 10-15 minutes, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports. According to Carig, Harvey was on the verge of tears and his address was taken as genuine and heartfelt. Harvey “basically rehashed it all,” taking responsibility for his teammates.

Harvey also addressed the situation in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Per SNY, Harvey admitted to having been out late after Friday’s game. He apologized to ownership, his teammates, and the fans and said he is embarrassed by his actions. Harvey said he needs to rededicate himself to putting himself in the best position to succeed and will make sure that what happened over the weekend will never happen again.

The Harvey saga has been at the forefront of the baseball news cycle since the weekend. Harvey no-showed at Citi Field on Saturday, saying that he came down with the worst headache of his life. After Harvey texted pitching coach Dan Warthen that he wouldn’t make it to the ballpark, the Mets sent security personnel to Harvey’s apartment in Manhattan to see if his story checked out. Because he missed the 3 PM notice deadline to take a sick day and because Harvey had other lateness infractions, the team decided to suspend him without pay for three games. Harvey felt that the team was singling him out. Manager Terry Collins and Harvey’s teammates didn’t exactly endorse him when asked by the media on Monday.

Hopefully, Harvey has done enough to nip the situation in the bud so he and the Mets can get back to focusing on not using the 10-day disabled list.

