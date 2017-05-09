John Lamb suspended 50 games after testing positive for a drug of abuse

MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon reports that Angels pitcher John Lamb has been suspended 50 games after testing positive for a second time for a drug of abuse.

Lamb, 26, underwent back surgery last October to repair a lumbar disc herniation. The Reds designated him for assignment shortly thereafter and was promptly acquired by the Rays in a trade. The Rays released him in November and the Angels signed him in December. Lamb wasn’t expected to be healthy enough to return until around the All-Star break.

Over parts of two seasons in the majors, Lamb made 24 starts and owns a 6.17 career ERA in 119 2/3 innings.

