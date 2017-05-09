Getty Images

How are the Red Sox going to enforce a lifetime ban anyway?

By Craig CalcaterraMay 9, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT

Last week the Red Sox made news by issuing a lifetime ban to a fan who used racial slurs at Fenway Park. The most common question I’ve heard about asking about that is how, exactly, does a baseball team enforce a lifetime ban?

Teams don’t check IDs at the gate. There are facial recognition systems and cameras in place at some sporting events around the world, but that technology is (a) in its infancy; and (b) primarily aimed at dealing with criminal and terrorist threats, not individual fan bans over relatively mundane matters like general jackwagonry. In light of that, is a lifetime ban more of a symbolic gesture than anything?

Alex Reimer of WEEI.com spoke to the club about that. There’s a bit more to it than merely hoping someone rats out the guy who got banned if he shows up, but not much more to it. They’ve flagged his credit card so he can’t purchase tickets directly from the Red Sox with that card, but he could use StubHub or have a friend buy him tickets, so it’s not exactly airtight.

Mostly it’s just the honor system and the threat of a trespassing beef if he’s caught in Fenway. The spokesman:

“We know this isn’t a perfect or infallible system. And we recognize that enforcing it will be a difficult thing to do. But if the person is willing to take a risk and come back to the ballpark, there are actions that can be taken if they’re caught.”

Not much else you can do, really. But then again, my view of this is that the idea here isn’t specifically about keeping this one fan out of Fenway Park. It’s about the organization signaling to fans what it considers to be inappropriate behavior at the ballpark and using this guy’s ban as an example. Even if it lacks the sharpest teeth, I suspect people will be a bit more careful about displaying their jackwagonry while taking in a Sox game.

Doug Fister close to signing. No clue how much he’ll fetch.

By Craig CalcaterraMay 9, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that free agent pitcher Doug Fister is close to signing with an unknown team. Joel Sherman of the New York Post says that, contrary to a lot of recent speculation, it is not the New York Mets.

Heyman says the Angels are a contender, but that an NL club is more likely. No idea on what sort of deal Fister might fetch.

Fister last pitched for Houston. Last season he posted a career-worst 4.64 ERA over 180.1 innings with the club. Woof.

The New York Post reports Matt Harvey was out drinking until 4am Saturday morning

By Craig CalcaterraMay 9, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

This report comes from the New York Post’s Page 6. That’s a gossip page, so give it whatever weight you feel is appropriate, but we should probably acknowledge that this is the sort of story where gossipy reporting is more likely to tease out the truth than official statements and on-the-record quotes.

Anyway: the Post reports that Matt Harvey‘s suspension-inspiring Saturday absence from Citi Field was preceded by a Friday night of Cinco de Mayo partying. Specifically, the Post has a source in a club that says Harvey and his boys showed up at 1am, ordered a bunch of champagne, tequila and vodka while sitting at a private table and stayed until 4am.

Harvey’s story is that he played golf Saturday morning, had a nice lunch, took a nap and then texted in sick with a migraine that afternoon. The Mets, it seems, weren’t buying that, and sent some goons to go figure out what, exactly, Harvey was up to. I have no idea what Harvey was really doing, but even if he went straight home after the club I’m struggling to see anyone hitting the links for a morning of golf after doin’ bottle service until the wee hours of the morning. But what do I know? I’m not a professional athlete.

On one level, eh, Mickey Mantle did this stuff  back in his day, only with bottles of Cutty in bars instead of Armand de Brignac Champagne at clubs. Another difference then was no one was telling tabloids about it or, if they were, the tabloids weren’t writing about it because it was a different time. A more significant difference then was that, for the most part, Mantle showed up at the park the next day, for better or for worse, and likely didn’t tell his team stories about it all that they didn’t believe like Harvey apparently did. Oh, and he was Mickey Frickin’ Mantle, not a guy more than two seasons removed from his last bit of effectiveness and a 5.14 ERA.

Whatever the case, Harvey’s suspension ends today and he’ll pitch for the Mets later this week. If he pitches well and shows up on time from now on, this will all be forgotten soon. If he struggles or if these problems continue, it’ll be a story that never goes away.

For what it’s worth, my biggest takeaway is confusion at how, in the age of social media and gossip and stuff, a very famous person can go to a club and not expect someone to say that they saw him there. But go with that “I was out golfing and had a migraine” story, Matt.