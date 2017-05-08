The Yankees and Cubs combined for a record 48 strikeouts last night

An 18-inning game could be good, theoretically speaking. It could feature a lot of action and drama and excitement. And that could be the case even if there’s very little scoring. But an 18-inning long game featuring four dozen batters turning on their heels in the batters box and walking back to the dugout has to be . . . trying.
That’s what happened in Chicago last night as the Yankees and Cubs combined for 48 strikeouts in their impromptu double bill, eventually won by New York. The 48 strikeouts set a major league record. There were 15 walks on the night too, as the teams combined for 583 pitches. The former record for strikeouts in a game was 43, set in a 20-inning game between the California Angels and Oakland Athletics in 1971.
Aaron Hicks struck out four times and walked twice in eight plate appearances. Chase Headley was 0-for-7 with four strikeouts of his own. The top three in the Cubs order, Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, each struck out three times. Addison Russell and Willson Contreras struck out three times each as well.
Riveting stuff.
The Marlins are going to sell soon, probably to the ownership group led by Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush. A competing group has been discussed with Tagg Romney and Tom Glavine. That group, we learned yesterday, could’ve had another well-known member: A-Rod.
Ken Rosenthal of Fox reports that Alex Rodriguez was approached by the Romney-Glavine group last week about joining their bid, taking a meeting with him last Wednesday. While Rodriguez is said to be interested in getting involved in ownership one day, he has reportedly passed, saying the timing is not right for him.
While it’s sad that we have been deprived of another mostly contrived story of a heated Jeter-A-Rod rivalry, I choose to look on the bright side. I choose to imagine a future in which the Steinbrenner family sells the Yankees and Rodriguez becomes their new owner.
That’d be far more tasty.
The Giants aren’t doin’ so hot right now.
They’re 11-21 and sit alone in last place in the National League West. Their ace pitcher will be out for a long time due to a dirt bike accident. They got swept by the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend, being outscored 31-5 in the process.
And yesterday, to add insult to the injury inflicted by them being shut out by Scott Feldman, the dang team broke down on the way to the Cincinnati airport following the game. The players had to be saved by the staff bus which came by just after and picked ’em up.
The only saving grace for the Giants: once they got to the airport they flew to New York to play the Mets, who are having some issues of their own at the moment.