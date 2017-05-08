Report: Mets sent security personnel to check up on Matt Harvey

Yet more details concerning the Matt Harvey saga. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Mets sent two members of the club’s security team to check up on Harvey at his Manhattan apartment on Saturday. Harvey had golfed that morning, then drove home and came down with a headache. He texted pitching coach Dan Warthen, informing him he would not be showing up at Citi Field. Because Harvey had been late several times previously, and because Harvey missed the 3 PM cutoff to take the day off, the club decided to suspend him for three games. Harvey reportedly answered the door in his pajamas and was quizzed about what he was doing with his time.

According to those close to him, Harvey feels that the team is singling him out and his suspension was in part motivated by the front office’s soured mood following the Noah Syndergaard saga. (Syndergaard refused to undergo an MRI and then suffered a serious injury that will sideline him for several months.)

Harvey is considering filing a grievance with the Mets over his three-game suspension. The players’ union will have the final say on whether it goes through. For now, Harvey is expected to return to the mound on Friday in Milwaukee so he can avoid a “hostile environment” in New York.

