Report: Mets sent security personnel to check up on Matt Harvey

By Bill BaerMay 8, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Yet more details concerning the Matt Harvey saga. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Mets sent two members of the club’s security team to check up on Harvey at his Manhattan apartment on Saturday. Harvey had golfed that morning, then drove home and came down with a headache. He texted pitching coach Dan Warthen, informing him he would not be showing up at Citi Field. Because Harvey had been late several times previously, and because Harvey missed the 3 PM cutoff to take the day off, the club decided to suspend him for three games. Harvey reportedly answered the door in his pajamas and was quizzed about what he was doing with his time.

According to those close to him, Harvey feels that the team is singling him out and his suspension was in part motivated by the front office’s soured mood following the Noah Syndergaard saga. (Syndergaard refused to undergo an MRI and then suffered a serious injury that will sideline him for several months.)

Harvey is considering filing a grievance with the Mets over his three-game suspension. The players’ union will have the final say on whether it goes through. For now, Harvey is expected to return to the mound on Friday in Milwaukee so he can avoid a “hostile environment” in New York.

Braves acquire Danny Santana from Twins for Kevin Chapman

By Bill BaerMay 8, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT

The Braves announced on Monday that the club acquired utilityman Danny Santana from the Twins on Monday in exchange for pitcher Kevin Chapman.

Santana, 26, was designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday after hitting .200 in his first 25 at-bats of the season. He’s a career .266/.300/.381 hitter with most of his playing time coming at center field and shortstop. Santana has also played both outfield corners as well as second and third base.

Chapman, 29, didn’t make the Braves’ roster out of spring training. At Triple-A Gwinnett, he gave up 10 runs on 14 hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings of relief.

Blue Jays place Russell Martin on the disabled list

By Bill BaerMay 8, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

The Blue Jays have placed catcher Russell Martin on the 10-day disabled list with nerve inflammation and weakness in his left shoulder, Jays play-by-play broadcaster Mike Wilner reports. The Jays purchased the contract of catcher Michael Ohlman from Triple-A Buffalo to take Martin’s roster spot.

Martin initially suffered the injury in a collision during spring training and it has bothered him since. Through 96 plate appearances, Martin is hitting .197/.365/.342 with three home runs and seven RBI.

Luke Maile should see most of the starts behind the plate with Martin absent.