Padres acquire Matt Szczur from the Cubs

The Padres announced on Monday that the club acquired outfielder Matt Szczur from the Cubs in exchange for pitcher Justin Hancock.

Szczur, 27, was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday. He hit a meager .211/.273/.263 in 23 plate appearances as a bench player.

Hancock, 26, has spent the season with Double-A San Antonio, posting a 6.23 ERA with an 11/7 K/BB ratio in 13 innings.

