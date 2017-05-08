Padres acquire Matt Szczur from the Cubs

The Padres announced on Monday that the club acquired outfielder Matt Szczur from the Cubs in exchange for pitcher Justin Hancock.
Szczur, 27, was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday. He hit a meager .211/.273/.263 in 23 plate appearances as a bench player.
Hancock, 26, has spent the season with Double-A San Antonio, posting a 6.23 ERA with an 11/7 K/BB ratio in 13 innings.
Anthony Fenech of the Free Press reports that Justin Wilson is the Tigers’ new closer, taking over for the struggling Francisco Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, 35, has had an abysmal season, having blown four saves with an 8.49 ERA in 11 2/3 innings to date. Given the way he was pitching, particularly after blowing consecutive save opportunities on Saturday and Sunday, it was a matter of when, not if, manager Brad Ausmus would make a change.
Wilson, 29, has been much more reliable, owning a 1.32 ERA with a 22/4 K/BB ratio in 13 2/3 innings.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the Giants have placed closer Mark Melancon on the 10-day disabled list with a mild right pronator strain. There is no timetable for the right-hander’s return in what is his first time on the DL in his career.
Melancon, 32, has six saves and a 2.53 ERA with a 10/1 K/BB ratio in 10 2/3 innings in his first season with the Giants. He inked a four-year, $62 million contract with the club in December.
According to Pavlovic, Derek Law is most likely to handle save chances in Melancon’s absence. Law has a 2.40 ERA with a 14/6 K/BB ratio in 15 innings. Hunter Strickland would be another candidate, as he owns a 0.82 ERA with a 14/7 K/BB ratio in 11 innings.