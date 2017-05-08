Metaphor Alert: The Giants team bus broke down on the way out of Cincinnati

The Giants aren’t doin’ so hot right now.

They’re 11-21 and sit alone in last place in the National League West. Their ace pitcher will be out for a long time due to a dirt bike accident. They got swept by the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend, being outscored 31-5 in the process.

And yesterday, to add insult to the injury inflicted by them being shut out by Scott Feldman, the dang team broke down on the way to the Cincinnati airport following the game. The players had to be saved by the staff bus which came by just after and picked ’em up.

The only saving grace for the Giants: once they got to the airport they flew to New York to play the Mets, who are having some issues of their own at the moment.

