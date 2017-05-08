Metaphor Alert: The Giants team bus broke down on the way out of Cincinnati

The Giants aren’t doin’ so hot right now.
They’re 11-21 and sit alone in last place in the National League West. Their ace pitcher will be out for a long time due to a dirt bike accident. They got swept by the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend, being outscored 31-5 in the process.
And yesterday, to add insult to the injury inflicted by them being shut out by Scott Feldman, the dang team broke down on the way to the Cincinnati airport following the game. The players had to be saved by the staff bus which came by just after and picked ’em up.
The only saving grace for the Giants: once they got to the airport they flew to New York to play the Mets, who are having some issues of their own at the moment.
The Marlins are going to sell soon, probably to the ownership group led by Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush. A competing group has been discussed with Tagg Romney and Tom Glavine. That group, we learned yesterday, could’ve had another well-known member: A-Rod.
Ken Rosenthal of Fox reports that Alex Rodriguez was approached by the Romney-Glavine group last week about joining their bid, taking a meeting with him last Wednesday. While Rodriguez is said to be interested in getting involved in ownership one day, he has reportedly passed, saying the timing is not right for him.
While it’s sad that we have been deprived of another mostly contrived story of a heated Jeter-A-Rod rivalry, I choose to look on the bright side. I choose to imagine a future in which the Steinbrenner family sells the Yankees and Rodriguez becomes their new owner.
That’d be far more tasty.
A swarm of bees invaded Kauffman Stadium before yesterday’s Indians-Royals game in Kansas City. The swarm gathered in the first row of Kauffman Stadium’s upper deck, all over the American flag bunting. How disrespectful.
A member of Kansas City’s grounds crew, Jeff Diekmann, happens to be is a professional beekeeper. He dealt with the bees in expert fashion, not even wearing a beekeeper’s suit. Check it out on video, at the top of the story by the Kansas City Star.
The Royals are no strangers to bee invasions. Last year a Royals-Rockies spring training game in Surprise, Arizona was interrupted by bees. The year before, in Tempe, a Royals-Angels game was also invaded by bees. There must be something about these dudes that bees just love. Maybe Sal Perez keeps a big bag of pollen in his back pocket for good luck? I dunno.
Anyway, the bees were gone before game time and there was no delay. The Royals then went on to be one-hit by the Indians, so the biggest highlight of the day was the dude wrangling bees without a suit on.