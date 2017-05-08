Marlins put Martin Prado on disabled list, recall J.T. Riddle

The Marlins announced on Monday that third baseman Martin Prado has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Shortstop J.T. Riddle has been recalled from Triple-A New Orleans.
Prado, 33, started the season with a hamstring injury and reaggravated it in the seventh inning on Sunday against the Mets. Through 73 plate appearances, he was hitting .290/.315/.406 with a pair of homers and six RBI.
This will be Riddle’s second stint in the majors thus far. The 25-year-old struggled in 17 plate appearances last month, hitting .143 with a homer and three RBI.
On Sunday, the Marlins signed utilityman Mike Aviles to a minor league contract, adding to their now-thin infield depth.
Last week, I pointed out the odd way in which the Mets have been handling their injured players following the reduction of the minimum stay on the disabled list from 15 days to 10 days. Unlike the rest of the league, the Mets continue to hem and haw with their injured players rather than utilizing the DL and more optimally utilizing their limited roster space.
The trend is continuing. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera injured his left thumb attempting to make a diving play on Saturday. He didn’t play on Sunday, and the Mets had him test the thumb on Monday, leading them to believe a stint on the DL is unnecessary, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post. He won’t start for at least a few days but may be called on to pinch-hit. The Mets, apparently, believe that Cabrera isn’t at risk for exacerbating his thumb injury by swinging the bat at less than 100 percent.
Cabrera is hitting .260/.336/.385 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 116 plate appearances this season. While he’s out, at least on Monday, Jose Reyes will shift to shortstop and Wilmer Flores will play third base.
In the wake of the Matt Harvey drama, Mets manager Terry Collins was asked on Monday if Harvey’s teammates respect him. Per Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal, Collins said, “I can’t answer that. I don’t know.” Collins said he didn’t want to speak for the whole team.
Collins said more with what he didn’t say, which would have been some variation of the word “yes” in response to that question. This seems to imply that there’s some internal strife within the Mets’ organization concerning Harvey. As we learned yesterday, Harvey’s three-day suspension for no-showing at Citi Field on Saturday was influenced in some part by previous unnamed incidents. So, the right-hander is neither making friends in the front office nor the clubhouse, it sounds.
As Seth Walder of the New York Daily News reported on Sunday, infielder Jose Reyes said of Harvey, “We’re disappointed. We have to understand, we’re employees. You have to come to your job every day. We count on him.” He added, “Everybody knows here what the rules are. When you miss that, that’s not acceptable.” (I guess everyone’s going to ignore the irony of Reyes criticizing anyone for not following the rules.)
Former Met Paul Lo Duca tweeted criticism of Harvey, saying “he let his teammates down more than anyone.” Bob Ojeda, also a former Met and current SNY analyst, said, “Very disappointing the relationship between the Mets and Matt Harvey has become so toxic.”
The Mets plan to have Harvey return to the rotation to start on Friday against the Brewers in Milwaukee, Marc Carig of Newsday reports. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets prefer Harvey to return to start on the road rather than pitch at home on Wednesday to avoid a “hostile environment.”