Jameson Taillon underwent surgery for suspected testicular cancer

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon underwent surgery for testicular cancer on Monday morning at Allegheny General Hospital, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. There is no timeline for his return yet.
Taillon, 25, went on the disabled list on Saturday with groin discomfort. He’s carrying a 3.31 ERA through his first six starts. Trevor Williams has taken Taillon’s spot in the rotation.
Obviously, baseball takes a back seat for something like this. We’re certainly hoping for the best for Taillon.
Taillon released a statement on Twitter:
The Braves announced on Monday that the club acquired utilityman Danny Santana from the Twins on Monday in exchange for pitcher Kevin Chapman.
Santana, 26, was designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday after hitting .200 in his first 25 at-bats of the season. He’s a career .266/.300/.381 hitter with most of his playing time coming at center field and shortstop. Santana has also played both outfield corners as well as second and third base.
Chapman, 29, didn’t make the Braves’ roster out of spring training. At Triple-A Gwinnett, he gave up 10 runs on 14 hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings of relief.
The Blue Jays have placed catcher Russell Martin on the 10-day disabled list with nerve inflammation and weakness in his left shoulder, Jays play-by-play broadcaster Mike Wilner reports. The Jays purchased the contract of catcher Michael Ohlman from Triple-A Buffalo to take Martin’s roster spot.
Martin initially suffered the injury in a collision during spring training and it has bothered him since. Through 96 plate appearances, Martin is hitting .197/.365/.342 with three home runs and seven RBI.
Luke Maile should see most of the starts behind the plate with Martin absent.