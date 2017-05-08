Jameson Taillon underwent surgery for suspected testicular cancer

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon underwent surgery for testicular cancer on Monday morning at Allegheny General Hospital, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. There is no timeline for his return yet.

Taillon, 25, went on the disabled list on Saturday with groin discomfort. He’s carrying a 3.31 ERA through his first six starts. Trevor Williams has taken Taillon’s spot in the rotation.

Obviously, baseball takes a back seat for something like this. We’re certainly hoping for the best for Taillon.

Taillon released a statement on Twitter:

