Cubs place Jason Heyward on the disabled list

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Cubs have placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained finger on his right hand, the club announced on Monday. Pitcher Dylan Floro has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take the vacant roster spot.

Heyward suffered the injury on Friday diving for a fly ball. He’s hitting a pedestrian .253/.333/.364 with three home runs and 17 RBI in 111 plate appearances thus far for the Cubs.

Albert Almora, Jr., Jon Jay, and Tommy La Stella will see increased playing time with Heyward on the shelf.

Follow @Baer_Bill