Cory Luebke retires

CSN Chicago’s Dan Hayes reports that pitcher Cory Luebke has retired at Triple-A Charlotte, the affiliate of the White Sox.
Luebke, 32, signed a minor league deal with the White Sox in January and was reassigned to minor league camp towards the end of spring training. At Triple-A, the lefty made one start and one relief appearance, giving up two earned runs in five innings.
Luebke has battled injuries since 2013, making just nine appearances in major league games, all last year with the Pirates. He was thought to be part of the Padres’ future in 2011 when he posted a 3.29 ERA over 139 2/3 innings, but he just couldn’t stay healthy.
The Cubs have placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained finger on his right hand, the club announced on Monday. Pitcher Dylan Floro has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take the vacant roster spot.
Heyward suffered the injury on Friday diving for a fly ball. He’s hitting a pedestrian .253/.333/.364 with three home runs and 17 RBI in 111 plate appearances thus far for the Cubs.
Albert Almora, Jr., Jon Jay, and Tommy La Stella will see increased playing time with Heyward on the shelf.
The Padres announced on Monday that the club acquired outfielder Matt Szczur from the Cubs in exchange for pitcher Justin Hancock.
Szczur, 27, was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday. He hit a meager .211/.273/.263 in 23 plate appearances as a bench player.
Hancock, 26, has spent the season with Double-A San Antonio, posting a 6.23 ERA with an 11/7 K/BB ratio in 13 innings.