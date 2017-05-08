Cory Luebke retires

CSN Chicago’s Dan Hayes reports that pitcher Cory Luebke has retired at Triple-A Charlotte, the affiliate of the White Sox.

Luebke, 32, signed a minor league deal with the White Sox in January and was reassigned to minor league camp towards the end of spring training. At Triple-A, the lefty made one start and one relief appearance, giving up two earned runs in five innings.

Luebke has battled injuries since 2013, making just nine appearances in major league games, all last year with the Pirates. He was thought to be part of the Padres’ future in 2011 when he posted a 3.29 ERA over 139 2/3 innings, but he just couldn’t stay healthy.

