The Braves announced on Monday that the club released first baseman Ryan Howard from his minor league contract.

Howard, 37, hit a disappointing .184/.238/.263 in 42 plate appearances at Triple-A Gwinnett. He hit his first and only homer this season on Wednesday and it was painful watching him circle the bases.

It’s hard to imagine Howard drawing much interest, even on a minor league deal, now that he’s a free agent. This very well may be the end of Howard’s career.

