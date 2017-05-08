Braves acquire Danny Santana from Twins for Kevin Chapman

The Braves announced on Monday that the club acquired utilityman Danny Santana from the Twins on Monday in exchange for pitcher Kevin Chapman.

Santana, 26, was designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday after hitting .200 in his first 25 at-bats of the season. He’s a career .266/.300/.381 hitter with most of his playing time coming at center field and shortstop. Santana has also played both outfield corners as well as second and third base.

Chapman, 29, didn’t make the Braves’ roster out of spring training. At Triple-A Gwinnett, he gave up 10 runs on 14 hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings of relief.

