Blue Jays place Russell Martin on the disabled list

The Blue Jays have placed catcher Russell Martin on the 10-day disabled list with nerve inflammation and weakness in his left shoulder, Jays play-by-play broadcaster Mike Wilner reports. The Jays purchased the contract of catcher Michael Ohlman from Triple-A Buffalo to take Martin’s roster spot.

Martin initially suffered the injury in a collision during spring training and it has bothered him since. Through 96 plate appearances, Martin is hitting .197/.365/.342 with three home runs and seven RBI.

Luke Maile should see most of the starts behind the plate with Martin absent.

