Report: Matt Harvey’s no-show at Citi Field may have led to his suspension

Details of Matt Harvey‘s three-day suspension are starting to emerge, though there’s still been no official confirmation from the team. The right-hander received a three-day ban after violating undisclosed team policies and was forced to skip his start on Sunday. While the team was unwilling to divulge details, a source told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal that it may have had something to do with Harvey’s absence at Citi Field on Saturday.

According to the source, Harvey failed to appear at the ballpark prior to the game, claiming a migraine and a “possible communication issue” with the team. Just what sparked the communication issue was not revealed, but it’s clear that the Mets took Harvey’s absence seriously, with one source telling the New York Daily News’ Peter Botte that a “compilation of issues” dating back through last year had also been factored into the team’s ban.

This isn’t the first time the right-hander has gone head-to-head with the Mets’ head honchos, though his previous antics failed to incur any significant penalties. Rosenthal added that Harvey has the option of seeking out an independent arbitrator to appeal the suspension, should he choose to contest the team’s decision:

Any appeal by Harvey would be based upon whether three-game suspension is appropriate given facts and circumstances of case. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 7, 2017

In lieu of Harvey’s temporary absence, the Mets amped up their search for rotation depth on Sunday, inquiring about free agent Doug Fister and claiming left-hander Tommy Milone off waivers. Adam Wilk, who replaced Harvey during Sunday’s finale against the Marlins, faltered in 3 2/3 innings after giving up eight hits, six runs and three homers.

