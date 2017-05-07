Report: Matt Harvey’s no-show at Citi Field may have led to his suspension

Details of Matt Harvey‘s three-day suspension are starting to emerge, though there’s still been no official confirmation from the team. The right-hander received a three-day ban after violating undisclosed team policies and was forced to skip his start on Sunday. While the team was unwilling to divulge details, a source told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal that it may have had something to do with Harvey’s absence at Citi Field on Saturday.
According to the source, Harvey failed to appear at the ballpark prior to the game, claiming a migraine and a “possible communication issue” with the team. Just what sparked the communication issue was not revealed, but it’s clear that the Mets took Harvey’s absence seriously, with one source telling the New York Daily News’ Peter Botte that a “compilation of issues” dating back through last year had also been factored into the team’s ban.
This isn’t the first time the right-hander has gone head-to-head with the Mets’ head honchos, though his previous antics failed to incur any significant penalties. Rosenthal added that Harvey has the option of seeking out an independent arbitrator to appeal the suspension, should he choose to contest the team’s decision:
In lieu of Harvey’s temporary absence, the Mets amped up their search for rotation depth on Sunday, inquiring about free agent Doug Fister and claiming left-hander Tommy Milone off waivers. Adam Wilk, who replaced Harvey during Sunday’s finale against the Marlins, faltered in 3 2/3 innings after giving up eight hits, six runs and three homers.
The Marlins have signed utilityman Mike Aviles to a minor league contract, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Aviles will continue working in extended spring training for a few more games before reporting to Triple-A New Orleans.
Aviles, 36, played for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, batting .636 with five singles, a triple, and three RBI in 10 at-bats. The veteran, however, remained unsigned until Sunday. Aviles played for the Tigers last year, but hit a meager .210/.258/.269 in 181 plate appearances.
The Marlins are dealing with injuries to two infielders, Martin Prado and Miguel Rojas, which could make Aviles a potential option. J.T. Riddle is the Marlins’ first option as a replacement.
Red Sox starter Chris Sale wasn’t quite as dominant as he has typically been this season, but he racked up 10 strikeouts again and helped his team emerge with a 6-4 victory. Sale went six innings, yielding four runs on four hits, three walks, and a hit batter over six innings. He’s now sitting on a healthy 1.92 ERA on the season.
Sunday also marked Sale’s sixth consecutive start in which he struck out double-digit batters. It’s the second such streak of at least six games in his career. According to MLB’s Stat of the Day, Sale is one of four pitchers to have multiple streaks of six-plus games with 10 or more strikeouts, joining Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, and Nolan Ryan.
Sale’s previous streak lasted eight games between May 23 and June 30 in 2015. The only pitcher with a streak longer than eight games is Pedro Martinez, who struck out double-digit batters in 10 consecutive games between August 19, 1999 and April 9, 2000.
Unlike the David Price signing, the Red Sox are seeing immediate returns on their acquisition of Sale. The Red Sox sent Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Victor Diaz, and Luis Alexander Basabe to the White Sox in December in return for Sale.