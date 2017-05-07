Report: Matt Harvey plans to file a grievance against the Mets

Mets starter Matt Harvey was suspended by his team on Sunday for three games without pay. It’s not clear exactly why he was suspended, but the suspicion is that it’s related to the fact that he no-showed at Citi Field on Saturday. Harvey has also reportedly had some other incidents that left the Mets’ brass unhappy, which may have contributed to his punishment.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Harvey plans to file a grievance against the Mets over the unpaid suspension. Harvey contends that his no-show was due to a miscommunication. Per Heyman, Harvey played a round of golf on Saturday, then suffered a headache when he returned home and told the team of his condition.

Adam Wilk started in Harvey’s place on Sunday. He was hit hard, giving up six runs in 3 2/3 innings as the Mets lost 7-0 to the Marlins.

Follow @Baer_Bill