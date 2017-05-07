Marlins sign Mike Aviles to a minor league deal

The Marlins have signed utilityman Mike Aviles to a minor league contract, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Aviles will continue working in extended spring training for a few more games before reporting to Triple-A New Orleans.

Aviles, 36, played for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, batting .600 with five singles, a triple, and three RBI in 10 at-bats. The veteran, however, remained unsigned until Sunday. Aviles played for the Tigers last year, but hit a meager .210/.258/.269 in 181 plate appearances.

The Marlins are dealing with injuries to two infielders, Martin Prado and Miguel Rojas, which could make Aviles a potential option. J.T. Riddle is the Marlins’ first option as a replacement.

