Francisco Rodriguez blew another save

Tigers closer Francisco Rodriguez blew his fourth save of the season on Sunday as the Athletics walked off 8-6 winners. Rodriguez started the bottom of the ninth inning in Oakland tasked with preserving a one-run lead, but walked Rajai Davis, allowed a game-tying double, then served up the walk-off two-run home run to Ryon Healy.
The Athletics also defeated the Tigers in walk-off fashion on Saturday, with Adam Rosales hitting a walk-off two-run single off of Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, 35, now has an ugly 8.49 ERA with a 13/5 K/BB ratio in 11 2/3 innings thus far. One wonders if this latest outing will prompt manager Brad Ausmus to take Rodriguez out of the closer’s role. Justin Wilson in particular has pitched well enough to merit the official role as closer, as he has a 1.42 ERA with a 21/4 K/BB ratio in 12 2/3 innings. Shane Greene (1.74 ERA) and Alex Wilson (2.25 ERA) have also pitched well in relief.
The Marlins have signed utilityman Mike Aviles to a minor league contract, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Aviles will continue working in extended spring training for a few more games before reporting to Triple-A New Orleans.
Aviles, 36, played for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, batting .600 with five singles, a triple, and three RBI in 10 at-bats. The veteran, however, remained unsigned until Sunday. Aviles played for the Tigers last year, but hit a meager .210/.258/.269 in 181 plate appearances.
The Marlins are dealing with injuries to two infielders, Martin Prado and Miguel Rojas, which could make Aviles a potential option. J.T. Riddle is the Marlins’ first option as a replacement.
Red Sox starter Chris Sale wasn’t quite as dominant as he has typically been this season, but he racked up 10 strikeouts again and helped his team emerge with a 17-6 victory. Sale went six innings, yielding four runs on four hits, three walks, and a hit batter over six innings. He’s now sitting on a healthy 1.92 ERA on the season.
Sunday also marked Sale’s sixth consecutive start in which he struck out double-digit batters. It’s the second such streak of at least six games in his career. According to MLB’s Stat of the Day, Sale is one of four pitchers to have multiple streaks of six-plus games with 10 or more strikeouts, joining Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, and Nolan Ryan.
Sale’s previous streak lasted eight games between May 23 and June 30 in 2015. The only pitcher with a streak longer than eight games is Pedro Martinez, who struck out double-digit batters in 10 consecutive games between August 19, 1999 and April 9, 2000.
Unlike the David Price signing, the Red Sox are seeing immediate returns on their acquisition of Sale. The Red Sox sent Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Victor Diaz, and Luis Alexander Basabe to the White Sox in December in return for Sale.