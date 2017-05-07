Chris Sale joins elite company with another 10-strikeout performance

Red Sox starter Chris Sale wasn’t quite as dominant as he has typically been this season, but he racked up 10 strikeouts again and helped his team emerge with a 6-4 victory. Sale went six innings, yielding four runs on four hits, three walks, and a hit batter over six innings. He’s now sitting on a healthy 1.92 ERA on the season.
Sunday also marked Sale’s sixth consecutive start in which he struck out double-digit batters. It’s the second such streak of at least six games in his career. According to MLB’s Stat of the Day, Sale is one of four pitchers to have multiple streaks of six-plus games with 10 or more strikeouts, joining Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, and Nolan Ryan.
Sale’s previous streak lasted eight games between May 23 and June 30 in 2015. The only pitcher with a streak longer than eight games is Pedro Martinez, who struck out double-digit batters in 10 consecutive games between August 19, 1999 and April 9, 2000.
Unlike the David Price signing, the Red Sox are seeing immediate returns on their acquisition of Sale. The Red Sox sent Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Victor Diaz, and Luis Alexander Basabe to the White Sox in December in return for Sale.
The Marlins have signed utilityman Mike Aviles to a minor league contract, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Aviles will continue working in extended spring training for a few more games before reporting to Triple-A New Orleans.
Aviles, 36, played for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, batting .636 with five singles, a triple, and three RBI in 10 at-bats. The veteran, however, remained unsigned until Sunday. Aviles played for the Tigers last year, but hit a meager .210/.258/.269 in 181 plate appearances.
The Marlins are dealing with injuries to two infielders, Martin Prado and Miguel Rojas, which could make Aviles a potential option. J.T. Riddle is the Marlins’ first option as a replacement.
Mets starter Matt Harvey was suspended by his team on Sunday for three games without pay. It’s not clear exactly why he was suspended, but the suspicion is that it’s related to the fact that he no-showed at Citi Field on Saturday. Harvey has also reportedly had some other incidents that left the Mets’ brass unhappy, which may have contributed to his punishment.
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Harvey plans to file a grievance against the Mets over the unpaid suspension. Harvey contends that his no-show was due to a miscommunication. Per Heyman, Harvey played a round of golf on Saturday, then suffered a headache when he returned home and told the team of his condition.
Adam Wilk started in Harvey’s place on Sunday. He was hit hard, giving up six runs in 3 2/3 innings as the Mets lost 7-0 to the Marlins.