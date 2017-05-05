Video: Stephen Strasburg hits his first home run of the year

The Giants signed veteran right-handed reliever Vic Black to a minor league deal on Friday, per MLB.com’s Rich MacLeod. It’s the first time Black has popped up on anyone’s radar since he underwent shoulder surgery last spring, though MacLeod notes that the righty has been hitting decent numbers on the radar gun during recent workout sessions. The move was verified by Black on Twitter earlier this evening and is pending official confirmation by the team:

Officially signed with the @SFGiants organization! Stoked to be back in the saddle(as the saying goes) #roadback #funkyfresh — Victor Black (@Vic_Black_2) May 6, 2017

Black, 28, was last seen working the tail end of his first full season in the majors in 2014. He delivered a 2.60 ERA, 4.9 BB/9 and 8.3 SO/9 through 34 2/3 innings with the Mets, but was sidelined by a herniated disc in his neck and eventually shut down in September with a right rotator cuff strain. After a season-long rehab stint in the minors, Black elected free agency in November 2015 and underwent an additional arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in early 2016.

Heading into 2017, the righty appears to have made a full recovery, though he has yet to take the mound for a professional team since the procedure. Assuming he returns to the mound with good health and a working fastball, he could bring some depth to the Giants’ bullpen, which currently ranks eighth-worst in the league with a cumulative 4.89 ERA.

