Rich Hill had a disastrous rehab start

Rich Hill who, as always, has been suffering from a severe blister problem on his pitching hand, was supposed to throw four innings in a rehab start for High-A Rancho Cucamonga. It didn’t go four innings.
Hill threw only 29 pitches, allowing four runs on three hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. Hill says he didn’t suffer a physical setback as far as the blister went, and the fact that he threw 30 more pitches in the bullpen after his departure supports that. But something was off for sure.
The Dodgers are 15-14 and, after a bit of a bumpy start seem to be in pretty decent shape. But you can bet they’d rather have a healthy Hill back in their rotation over Alex Wood as soon as possible. But right now, it doesn’t look like it’ll be soon.
Mets’ shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera sustained a left thumb injury after making an unsuccessful diving attempt in the third inning of the Mets-Marlins game on Saturday. Marcell Ozuna ripped a line drive up the middle, narrowly missing Cabrera’s diving attempt for a base hit in left field. Cabrera appeared to jam his hand into the ground during the play and stayed down on the field for several minutes. He was in considerable pain as Mets’ staff members attended to him, but was ultimately able to leave the game under his own power.
Initial X-rays returned negative results, though the full extent of the infielder’s injury won’t be revealed until he undergoes an MRI on Sunday. If there’s any ligament damage, Cabrera could see a stint on the disabled list, which MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo believes could in turn clear a roster spot for hot-hitting infield prospect Amed Rosario. In a pinch, the Mets moved Jose Reyes to Cabrera’s spot on Saturday and inserted Wilmer Flores at third base.
Prior to the incident, Cabrera went 1-for-2 with an RBI double against Marlins’ right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne.
According to the Midwest League curfew rule, an inning cannot begin after 12:50 AM, regardless of the score. That stipulation came back to bite the Cubs’ Single-A affiliate on Friday night, when the South Bend Cubs were forced to table their 6-6 tie against the Mariners’ Clinton LumberKings after 18 innings. The team rescheduled the remainder of their contest for 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, when the Cubs prevailed after their 19th and final inning to win 7-6 over a two-day period.
Clinton right-hander Ljay Newsome stumbled out of the gate, allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out just four of 24 batters in five innings. The Cubs’ big moment came in the fourth inning, when Luis Ayala collected a two-run double and Yeiler Peguero capitalized on a fielding error by the first baseman, bringing another two runs home to score for a four-run inning. The LumberKings retaliated in the eighth with a two-run double and home run of their own, collecting the tying runs on Luis Liberato’s third homer of the season.
For the next ten innings, however, bats on both sides were silent. The clubs cycled through a cumulative 12 pitchers, frustrating the attempts of 17 stranded baserunners before suspending the game after the 18th inning. The 19th inning was pushed back to Saturday afternoon, when right-handed reliever Manuel Rondon set down three consecutive outs to get the ball rolling again. The LumberKings weren’t so lucky. Clinton right-hander Jack Anderson allowed a leadoff single to Yeiler Peguero, then a stolen base, then intentionally walked Kevonte Mitchell. Jhonny Pereda hit into a fielder’s choice, bringing Peguero home to score the winning run and bring a merciful end to the 19-inning marathon.
The kicker? The Cubs’ celebration was short-lived — one hour and 19 minutes, to be precise. The team’s next match began at 7:05 PM ET.