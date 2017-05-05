Rich Hill had a disastrous rehab start

Rich Hill who, as always, has been suffering from a severe blister problem on his pitching hand, was supposed to throw four innings in a rehab start for High-A Rancho Cucamonga. It didn’t go four innings.

Hill threw only 29 pitches, allowing four runs on three hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. Hill says he didn’t suffer a physical setback as far as the blister went, and the fact that he threw 30 more pitches in the bullpen after his departure supports that. But something was off for sure.

The Dodgers are 15-14 and, after a bit of a bumpy start seem to be in pretty decent shape. But you can bet they’d rather have a healthy Hill back in their rotation over Alex Wood as soon as possible. But right now, it doesn’t look like it’ll be soon.

Follow @craigcalcaterra