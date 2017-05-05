Mariners place James Paxton on the disabled list with forearm strain

The Mariners placed left-hander James Paxton on the 10-day disabled list on Friday, citing a left forearm strain that will likely keep their No. 1 starter sidelined through his next two starts. According to general manager Jerry Dipoto, the injury has been classified as a Grade 1 strain, so it shouldn’t be cause for much concern going forward. Still, it’s just another setback for a rotation that has already been forced to operate without Felix Hernandez and Drew Smyly due to various injuries.
Paxton, 28, was off to a hot start through the first six outings of the season. He went 3-0 with a 1.43 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 10.8 SO/9 in 37 2/3 innings and had yet to allow a single home run. In his last start, a 4-6 clunker against the Angels on Tuesday, he tossed 5 1/3 innings with two runs, a season-high five walks and six strikeouts.
With Paxton’s slot rapidly approaching on Sunday afternoon, Dipoto said the plan is to start right-hander Christian Bergman or southpaw Dillon Overton in his place (via the Tacoma News Tribune’s Bob Dutton). Should Bergman gets the call, the Mariners will need to place him on the roster prior to the game.
Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman received his 2016 World Series ring before today’s game against the Chicago Cubs.
The Cubs treated the it with a lot more pomp and circumstance you tend to see when departed players get their rings. They played a tribute on the video board and manager Joe Maddon, team chairman Tom Ricketts, team president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer were present for the on-field ceremony.
Not a bad little scene considering that, over the winter, Chapman criticized the Maddon for the way he was used in the postseason. The passage of time and a gigantic free agent contract have a way of making such things seem less important, however.
Chapman appeared in the final three games of the World Series, including a Game 5 save when he went two and two-thirds innings. He vultured the win in Game 7 win after allowing Rajai Davis‘ tying homer in the eighth.
Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that reliever Eric Gagne has signed with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.
The next step in an improbable comeback? Time will tell. Gagne hasn’t pitched in organized ball since 2008, though he’s had a couple of brief stints with various independent teams. He got his mind set on a comeback this past winter, however, and lit up the radar at 95 m.p.h. while pitching for Canada in the World Baseball Classic. That got some teams, including his old club the Dodgers, somewhat interested.
A lot of players end their careers with the Long Island Ducks or teams like them. Gagne is going to see if he can’t squeeze out one more shot at The Show.