Mariners place James Paxton on the disabled list with forearm strain

The Mariners placed left-hander James Paxton on the 10-day disabled list on Friday, citing a left forearm strain that will likely keep their No. 1 starter sidelined through his next two starts. According to general manager Jerry Dipoto, the injury has been classified as a Grade 1 strain, so it shouldn’t be cause for much concern going forward. Still, it’s just another setback for a rotation that has already been forced to operate without Felix Hernandez and Drew Smyly due to various injuries.

Paxton, 28, was off to a hot start through the first six outings of the season. He went 3-0 with a 1.43 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 10.8 SO/9 in 37 2/3 innings and had yet to allow a single home run. In his last start, a 4-6 clunker against the Angels on Tuesday, he tossed 5 1/3 innings with two runs, a season-high five walks and six strikeouts.

With Paxton’s slot rapidly approaching on Sunday afternoon, Dipoto said the plan is to start right-hander Christian Bergman or southpaw Dillon Overton in his place (via the Tacoma News Tribune’s Bob Dutton). Should Bergman gets the call, the Mariners will need to place him on the roster prior to the game.

