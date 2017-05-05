Giants sign Vic Black to minor league deal

The Giants signed veteran right-handed reliever Vic Black to a minor league deal on Friday, per MLB.com’s Rich MacLeod. It’s the first time Black has popped up on anyone’s radar since he underwent shoulder surgery last spring, though MacLeod notes that the righty has been hitting decent numbers on the radar gun during recent workout sessions. The move was verified by Black on Twitter earlier this evening and is pending official confirmation by the team:
Black, 28, was last seen working the tail end of his first full season in the majors in 2014. He delivered a 2.60 ERA, 4.9 BB/9 and 8.3 SO/9 through 34 2/3 innings with the Mets, but was sidelined by a herniated disc in his neck and eventually shut down in September with a right rotator cuff strain. After a season-long rehab stint in the minors, Black elected free agency in November 2015 and underwent an additional arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in early 2016.
Heading into 2017, the righty appears to have made a full recovery, though he has yet to take the mound for a professional team since the procedure. Assuming he returns to the mound with good health and a working fastball, he could bring some depth to the Giants’ bullpen, which currently ranks eighth-worst in the league with a cumulative 4.89 ERA.
Stephen Strasburg may not be the award-winning hitter he was in 2012, but that didn’t stop him from snapping a scoreless streak of 10 at-bats to go yard against the Phillies on Friday night. The Nationals’ right-hander skied a 1-2 pitch from Nick Pivetta to deep center field, clearing the bases to boost Washington’s lead to 2-0 in the second inning:
Strasburg is just the fourth pitcher to hit a home run in 2017, preceded by Adam Wainwright, Michael Lorenzen and Madison Bumgarner‘s homers in April. The blast marked his second career home run, and the first by a Nationals’ hurler since Mat Latos went deep against the Mets’ Rafael Montero last September. On the mound, Strasburg lasted 5 2/3 innings against the Phillies, allowing five hits, four walks and striking out five of 26 batters. The Nationals currently lead the Phillies 4-2 in the eighth.
The Mariners placed left-hander James Paxton on the 10-day disabled list on Friday, citing a left forearm strain that will likely keep their No. 1 starter sidelined through his next two starts. According to general manager Jerry Dipoto, the injury has been classified as a Grade 1 strain, so it shouldn’t be cause for much concern going forward. Still, it’s just another setback for a rotation that has already been forced to operate without Felix Hernandez and Drew Smyly due to various injuries.
Paxton, 28, was off to a hot start through the first six outings of the season. He went 3-0 with a 1.43 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 10.8 SO/9 in 37 2/3 innings and had yet to allow a single home run. In his last start, a 4-6 clunker against the Angels on Tuesday, he tossed 5 1/3 innings with two runs, a season-high five walks and six strikeouts.
With Paxton’s slot rapidly approaching on Sunday afternoon, Dipoto said the plan is to start right-hander Christian Bergman or southpaw Dillon Overton in his place (via the Tacoma News Tribune’s Bob Dutton). Should Bergman gets the call, the Mariners will need to place him on the roster prior to the game.