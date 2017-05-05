Eric Gagne signs with the Long Island Ducks

Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that reliever Eric Gagne has signed with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.

The next step in an improbable comeback? Time will tell. Gagne hasn’t pitched in organized ball since 2008, though he’s had a couple of brief stints with various independent teams. He got his mind set on a comeback this past winter, however, and lit up the radar at 95 m.p.h. while pitching for Canada in the World Baseball Classic. That got some teams, including his old club the Dodgers, somewhat interested.

A lot of players end their careers with the Long Island Ducks or teams like them. Gagne is going to see if he can’t squeeze out one more shot at The Show.

