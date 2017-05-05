Dexter Fowler’s injury could be more severe than first expected

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said on 590 AM today that Dexter Fowler‘s right shoulder injury could be “more significant” and “more debilitating” than Stephen Piscotty‘s hamstring injury. Fowler strained his shoulder during a diving catch attempt last night.
Piscotty has already been placed on the disabled list. The Cardinals haven’t made an official move with Fowler yet, but it should happen as soon as they hear back on his MRI.
To make up for the loss of Piscotty, the Cards promoted Tommy Pham. Assuming Fowler is hitting the DL too, another move will be required.
Aaron Judge has gotten all the headlines in New York this year, but there’s another young player who was supposed to lead the Baby Bombers in 2017: Gary Sanchez. He has only played five games due to a strained right biceps. The Yankees activated Sanchez from the disabled list today, and he’ll bat third against the Cubs as New York opens its series against the Cubs at Wrigley.
Sanchez, of course, burst onto the scene late last season hitting .299/.376/.657 with 12 doubles, 20 homers and 42 RBI in just 53 games. He didn’t do much in the first week of this season, but he was hot on his recent minor league rehab assignment, going 5-for-13 with a homer and a couple of doubles.
My friend Rob Neyer has a good story up over at The National Pastime Museum today. It’s about how, in 1968, the Detroit Tigers used an outfielder who had never played a single moment at shortstop as a professional as their starting shortstop in the god dang World Series.
That man was Mickey Stanley. The manager who put him at short was Mayo Smith. And, of course, the Tigers won that World Series. As Rob explains, however, the decision was not made as impulsively as quick-and-dirty summaries of the 1968 World Series often suggest. Go check out his story to see why this strange set of events was put into play and just how Smith did it.
The Mickey Stanley-at-shortstop story was like a minor religious parable when I was growing up in Michigan and following the Tigers in the late 70s and early 80s. When 1968 came up, people who remembered it talked about Mickey Lolich’s World Series heroics first, Denny McCain’s 31-win regular season second and Mickey Stanley at short third. Indeed, I think it messed up a whole generation of Tigers fans, making them think you could just plug any old player in at any position and it’d just work.
That usually doesn’t happen, but it worked at least once.