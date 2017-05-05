Arolids Chapman got his World Series ring from the Cubs today

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman received his 2016 World Series ring before today’s game against the Chicago Cubs.
The Cubs treated the it with a lot more pomp and circumstance you tend to see when departed players get their rings. They played a tribute on the video board and manager Joe Maddon, team chairman Tom Ricketts, team president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer were present for the on-field ceremony.
Not a bad little scene considering that, over the winter, Chapman criticized the Maddon for the way he was used in the postseason. The passage of time and a gigantic free agent contract have a way of making such things seem less important, however.
Chapman appeared in the final three games of the World Series, including a Game 5 save when he went two and two-thirds innings. He vultured the win in Game 7 win after allowing Rajai Davis‘ tying homer in the eighth.
Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that reliever Eric Gagne has signed with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.
The next step in an improbable comeback? Time will tell. Gagne hasn’t pitched in organized ball since 2008, though he’s had a couple of brief stints with various independent teams. He got his mind set on a comeback this past winter, however, and lit up the radar at 95 m.p.h. while pitching for Canada in the World Baseball Classic. That got some teams, including his old club the Dodgers, somewhat interested.
A lot of players end their careers with the Long Island Ducks or teams like them. Gagne is going to see if he can’t squeeze out one more shot at The Show.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said on 590 AM today that Dexter Fowler‘s right shoulder injury could be “more significant” and “more debilitating” than Stephen Piscotty‘s hamstring injury. Fowler strained his shoulder during a diving catch attempt last night.
Piscotty has already been placed on the disabled list. The Cardinals haven’t made an official move with Fowler yet, but it should happen as soon as they hear back on his MRI.
To make up for the loss of Piscotty, the Cards promoted Tommy Pham. Assuming Fowler is hitting the DL too, another move will be required.