Sam Holbrook explains why he ejected Kevin Gausman

By Bill BaerMay 4, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT

Orioles starter Kevin Gausman was ejected by home plate umpire Sam Holbrook in the second inning of Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox after hitting Xander Bogaerts with a breaking ball. Prior to the game, commissioner Rob Manfred and chief baseball officer Joe Torre were on a conference call with the managers and general managers of both teams to try and end the feud that dates back nearly two weeks ago.

Holbrook explained how that played into his decision to eject Gausman, who was obviously not trying to hit Bogaerts. Via Christopher Smith of Mass Live:

Just given the situation and the tension between the two clubs and all the stuff that’s gone over the past few weeks, we’re all on high alert with anything. I know that the ball was a curveball. But it hit him square in the back and just making a split decision at that point right there, there needs to be an end to this stuff, and I felt like an ejection was the right thing to do at that time, and that’s what we did. Thankfully, we didn’t have any more problems the rest of the game.

Gausman called Holbrook’s quick trigger “bush league.”

Just complete bush league, to be honest. To throw me out in that situation after what (Chris) Sale did yesterday, throwing 98 (mph) behind a guy, on purpose, everybody knew it. And you’re going to throw me out for hitting a guy on a curveball, no outs in the second inning. It’s pretty bush league.

The Mets continue to handle injured players weirdly

By Bill BaerMay 4, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

With the new collective bargaining agreement, the minimum stay on the disabled list was shortened from 15 days to 10 days as a way to incentivize players and their teams to stop hiding and playing through injuries. If a player had a minor injury that he and/or the team felt would only take a week or so to get through, the player would simply sit on the bench for that period of time, essentially nullifying the utility of one spot on the roster. With the 10-day disabled list, that isn’t as much of an issue now.

The Mets, however, have been very averse to putting players on the disabled list still. Travis d'Arnaud is a good example. The catcher suffered a wrist injury on April 19 against the Phillies. He didn’t start from April 20-23, but appeared in all four games as a pinch-hitter. After a team off-day, d’Arnaud started on the 26th but only lasted five innings. On May 2, d’Arnaud left after six innings against the Brewers. The Mets didn’t put him in the lineup yesterday nor is he in tonight’s starting lineup. As D.J. Short suggested, the Mets could put him on the disabled list, which would free up a roster spot that the club is otherwise using sub-optimally.

d’Arnaud isn’t the only example. Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left the Mets’ April 20 game against the Phillies with a cramp in his left hamstring. He was held out of the lineup for the next five days and returned on the 26th. He started both on the 26th and 27th, but went on the disabled list on the 28th. The next day, the Mets refused to tell the media the exact severity of the injury, instead vaguely saying it was a “non-serious” injury. Usually, with hamstring strains, the team tells the media whether it’s a Grade 1, 2, or 3 strain with a Grade 3 strain being the most severe.

Lucas Duda hyperextended his left elbow on April 19 against the Phillies. The Mets held him out on the 20th, then placed him on the disabled list on the 21st.

This is all in conjunction with the Noah Syndergaard situation. Syndergaard was scratched from his start on April 27 with biceps tendinitis. On the 29th, the right-hander refused to undergo an MRI, which the team allowed for some reason. On the 30th, Syndergaard started but lasted only 1 1/3 innings in what turned out to be a 23-5 drubbing by the Nationals. He was diagnosed with a torn lat muscle.

The Mets are very passive when it comes to their injured players. They wait a long time before placing them on the disabled list, completely ignoring the added incentives for them to do so. By continuing to use banged-up players, they increase the risk of those injured players exacerbating their injuries. And they allow some of their players to dictate medical treatment as evidenced by the Syndergaard case. Why have medical personnel on staff if you’re not going to use them, especially when it comes to your most important players?

Winners of 87 games last year, the Mets enter Thursday’s action 12-15, good for fourth place in the NL East. How many of those losses might have been wins if the club had a more proactive approach to player health?

Steven Wright to undergo season-ending knee surgery

By Bill BaerMay 4, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT

Red Sox starter Steven Wright will undergo a season-ending surgery on his left knee, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports. The surgery is a cartilage restoration procedure. We learned yesterday that it was a consideration for Wright and he decided it was worth ending his season on Thursday.

Wright’s knee has been bothering him since spring training. The injury explains his 8.25 ERA and 13/5 K/BB ratio in 24 innings through his first five starts.

The Red Sox are perilously thin on starting pitching depth. Kyle Kendrick will take Wright’s spot in the rotation starting tonight against the Orioles in the series finale.