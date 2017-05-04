Byron Buxton leaves game after crashing into the outfield wall

By Craig CalcaterraMay 4, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT

The Twins are hot right now. And, while outfielder Byron Buxton‘s numbers have been pretty bad all year, he had just started to come around a bit, collecting hits in his last three games and hitting the ball a bit harder than he had been. There’s always been hope that he’d break out. Maybe it’s happening now?

If so, it may be derailed for a time, as he was pulled from this afternoon’s game against the A’s after crashing into the outfield wall in the sixth inning. And it wasn’t his first time hitting the wall in this game. It seems to have been calling him.

Updates on his condition when available.

UPDATE:

Curt Schilling thinks Adam Jones is lying

By Craig CalcaterraMay 4, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

In the wake of events which unfolded at Fenway Park this week, there have been a lot of people — some on the media, most just random folks on social media — who refuse to take Adam Jones at this word that someone shouted a racial epithet at him. They demand “evidence” that this occurred, without appreciating that one man’s account of what he witnessed is, in fact, evidence in every court of law.

So, in the absence of any reason Jones would have to lie — and none have been articulated by anyone — why would his word be discounted? Bill tackled that some the other night, but it mostly boils down to denial that racism is still a thing and denial of society’s complicity in it persisting. It’s about refusing to believe someone when they said something bad happened because (a) that bad thing never happens to them; and (b) they do not want to examine whether they have any responsibility for it or to stop it.

So far I’m unaware of any ballplayers who have come out with such sentiments. Probably because they’ve heard it all before at ballparks or, if they somehow haven’t, they trust their fellow ballplayers and take them at their word.

But then there’s Curt Schilling. He thinks Adam Jones is lying:

“I don’t believe the story, given the world we live in. I don’t believe it, for this reason: Everybody is starving and hungry to sit in front of a camera and talk and be social justice warriors. And if a fan yelled loud enough in center field for Adam Jones to hear the N-word, I guarantee you we would’ve heard and seen fans around on CNN on MSNBC, they would’ve found multiple fans to talk about what a racist piece of junk Boston is . . .

. . . I spent most of my adult life in baseball parks. I heard the N-word out of my black teammates’ mouths about 100 million times. For somebody to talk loud enough for Adam Jones to hear the N-word in center field, other people would have heard it. If somebody did say it, we’re going to see it and hear about it, and I would apologize to Adam Jones for doubting him, but until then, I think this is bulls–t. I think this is somebody creating a situation.”

Sorry Adam Jones. According to Curt Schilling, you’re story is b.s. — you’re “creating a situation” for political purposes. And he will not believe you unless or until the matter reaches his unspecified and likely unattainable burden of proof. Your experience of what happened just this past Monday is irrelevant compared to Schilling’s time spent in baseball parks.

In other news, I do not believe Schilling’s sock was really bloody back in 2004. I think someone was trying to create a situation.

May The Fourth Be With You

By Craig CalcaterraMay 4, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT

This may be the slowest baseball news day of the season so far.

We have some minor disabled list moves — Nate Jones of the White Sox is going on the DL with a bum elbow and Sean Doolittle of the Athletics hit the DL last night with a bum pec — but not much else. A rainout for this afternoon’s Tigers-Indians game. The Reds-Pirates game is currently delayed. They’re saying they’re going to get the Cards-Brewers game in, but I sort of doubt it. If it keeps on rainin’ in St. Louis the levee’s gonna break. Or something.

So, we have a choice. I can start ranting about politics like I am over at my personal blog or I can post some nonsense. A show of hands please.

Dang. A show of hands would’ve sufficed. You don’t have to throw rocks with “stick to sports” written on them in blood at me. I get it. Nonsense it is.

Today is May the Fourth. So, May the Forth Be With You.

 