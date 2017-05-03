Video: Matt Holliday hits his 300th career home run

Yankees DH Matt Holliday became the 142nd player in baseball history to hit at least 300 career home runs. No. 300 was struck in the first inning of Wednesday evening’s game against the Blue Jays. With two runners on base, Holliday struck a 2-2 Marcus Stroman fastball out to center field for a three-run homer, closing the Yankees’ deficit to 4-3.
As Katie Sharp of River Ave Blues notes, Holliday is one of three active players with at least 300 career homers and a .300 career batting average. The others are Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera.
Holliday entered Wednesday’s action batting .274/.400/.507 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 90 plate appearances.
Update (9:01 PM ET): Adam Jones was ejected after arguing balls and strikes with Holbrook in the fifth inning, completely unrelated to both teams throwing at each other. Holbrook’s trigger finger might’ve been itchy from everything else going on.
The conference call between commissioner Rob Manfred, chief baseball officer Joe Torre, and the managers and general managers of both the Red Sox and Orioles may have resulted in zero tolerance for hitting batters during Wednesday’s contest at Fenway Park. In the bottom of the second inning, Orioles starter Kevin Gausman threw a first-pitch slider to Xander Bogaerts that stayed too far inside and hit him. Home plate umpire Sam Holbrook immediately ejected Gausman. Catcher Caleb Joseph was irate and Adam Jones came in front center field to contest the ejection.
Richard Bleier came in to relieve Gausman.
This series just keeps getting more and more interesting for all the wrong reasons.
Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports that Red Sox starter Steven Wright is considering surgery on his left knee which would “likely” be season-ending. He’s meeting with the Red Sox to determine his options.
Wright, 32, has been battling knee issues since spring training. His regular season has not gone well, as he owns an 8.25 ERA with a 13/5 K/BB ratio in 24 innings.
The Red Sox, who are already thin on pitching depth, are calling on Kyle Kendrick to start on Thursday against the Orioles to fill in for Wright. Kendrick will presumably stay in the rotation until the Red Sox find a better option. Kendrick hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2015 with the Rockies.