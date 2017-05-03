Video: Matt Holliday hits his 300th career home run

Yankees DH Matt Holliday became the 142nd player in baseball history to hit at least 300 career home runs. No. 300 was struck in the first inning of Wednesday evening’s game against the Blue Jays. With two runners on base, Holliday struck a 2-2 Marcus Stroman fastball out to center field for a three-run homer, closing the Yankees’ deficit to 4-3.

As Katie Sharp of River Ave Blues notes, Holliday is one of three active players with at least 300 career homers and a .300 career batting average. The others are Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera.

Holliday entered Wednesday’s action batting .274/.400/.507 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 90 plate appearances.

