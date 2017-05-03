Video: Marcell Ozuna hits a monster home run at Tropicana Field

Marcell Ozuna hit his longest home run of the Statcast era during Wednesday night’s game against the Rays. With one out in the top of the fourth inning and his team trailing 3-0, Ozuna crushed a Blake Snell change-up to left field. It was hit so high and so far that it hit one of the banners the Rays have hanging above the second deck. Specifically, it hit the Rays’ 2011 Wild Card banner.

The blast went 468 feet, according to Statcast.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ozuna finished 2-for-4 with the homer as the Marlins defeated the Rays 10-6. He’s now hitting .300/.360/.570 with eight home runs and 23 RBI in 111 plate appearances on the season.

