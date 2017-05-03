Video: Manny Machado’s profanity-laced tirade against the Red Sox

Joel Sherman of the New York Post is hearing that initial conservative estimates have Noah Syndergaard missing three months. Again: that’s the conservative estimate. Things may not be quite as bad as that.

Syndergaard was diagnosed with a partial tear of his right lat muscle on Monday. Today he’s heading to Los Angeles for a second opinion. The timetable may be a bit more definite following that visit.

If the Mets are competitive come July, look to see people talking about that timetable. If they’re way out of it, look for people talking about just shutting down Thor until next year. Either way, it’s New York, so people will argue about this and second guess whatever decision is made regardless. And not for no reason, really. It’s the Mets.

