The Cubs World Series trophy was damaged while crowd surfing

The Boston Globe reports that the Cubs’ 2016 World Series was damaged over the weekend. While crowd surfing.
Theo Epstein brought it and the Red Sox’ 2004 trophy to a concert called the “Hot Stove Cool Music” benefit for his charitable foundation. The trophies were passed around by those in the crowd like Michael Stipe in the “Drive” video (sorry, I’m an old Gen-Xer, so you get old Gen-Xer references).
According to the report, some of the flags on the Cubs’ trophy were dinged up, requiring the trophy to be repaired. Which they were in time for both of the trophies to appear on the field before the Cubs-Red Sox Sunday night game.
Here’s video of the trophies being passed around while, I think, Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” plays. There are worse ways to get hurt I suppose:
Joel Sherman of the New York Post is hearing that initial conservative estimates have Noah Syndergaard missing three months. Again: that’s the conservative estimate. Things may not be quite as bad as that.
Syndergaard was diagnosed with a partial tear of his right lat muscle on Monday. Today he’s heading to Los Angeles for a second opinion. The timetable may be a bit more definite following that visit.
If the Mets are competitive come July, look to see people talking about that timetable. If they’re way out of it, look for people talking about just shutting down Thor until next year. Either way, it’s New York, so people will argue about this and second guess whatever decision is made regardless. And not for no reason, really. It’s the Mets.
We talked about Manny Machado’s . . . displeasure with the Boston Red Sox last night. Displeasure driven by the fact that, for whatever reason, Red Sox pitchers are still throwing at him over a little baserunning beef that should’ve been in the rear-view mirror by now. But it apparently isn’t, as Chris Sale decided to throw behind Machado early in last night’s game against the Orioles.
Machado would later homer, which one thinks might help bring some resolution to all of this, but after the game was over it was still sticking in his craw. As was the F-word. A lot of F-words were in Machado’s craw too. Watch: