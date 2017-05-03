Steven Wright considering season-ending knee surgery

Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports that Red Sox starter Steven Wright is considering surgery on his left knee which would “likely” be season-ending. He’s meeting with the Red Sox to determine his options.

Wright, 32, has been battling knee issues since spring training. His regular season has not gone well, as he owns an 8.25 ERA with a 13/5 K/BB ratio in 24 innings.

The Red Sox, who are already thin on pitching depth, are calling on Kyle Kendrick to start on Thursday against the Orioles to fill in for Wright. Kendrick will presumably stay in the rotation until the Red Sox find a better option. Kendrick hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2015 with the Rockies.

