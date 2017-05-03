Steven Wright considering season-ending knee surgery

Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports that Red Sox starter Steven Wright is considering surgery on his left knee which would “likely” be season-ending. He’s meeting with the Red Sox to determine his options.
Wright, 32, has been battling knee issues since spring training. His regular season has not gone well, as he owns an 8.25 ERA with a 13/5 K/BB ratio in 24 innings.
The Red Sox, who are already thin on pitching depth, are calling on Kyle Kendrick to start on Thursday against the Orioles to fill in for Wright. Kendrick will presumably stay in the rotation until the Red Sox find a better option. Kendrick hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2015 with the Rockies.
The conference call between commissioner Rob Manfred, chief baseball officer Joe Torre, and the managers and general managers of both the Red Sox and Orioles may have resulted in zero tolerance for hitting batters during Wednesday’s contest at Fenway Park. In the bottom of the second inning, Orioles starter Kevin Gausman threw a first-pitch slider to Xander Bogaerts that stayed too far inside and hit him. Home plate umpire Sam Holbrook immediately ejected Gausman. Catcher Caleb Joseph was irate and Adam Jones came in front center field to contest the ejection.
Richard Bleier came in to relieve Gausman.
This series just keeps getting more and more interesting for all the wrong reasons.
During Monday night’s game between the Orioles and Red Sox at Fenway Park, Boston fans taunted O’s outfielder Adam Jones with racial slurs and one fan threw peanuts at him. In the aftermath, many have suggested ways in which teams can ensure incidents like Monday’s never happen again.
Agent Scott Boras has an idea of his own, and he wants to get Congress involved, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. Boras wants Congressional legislation that would allow teams to more harshly punish fans who exhibit racist behavior at ballparks.
Boras said, “Jackie Robinson carried the torch of our game as a spokesperson to help initiate Civil Rights legislation. This awareness needs to trigger legislation.”
Boras continued, “I think we’d get unanimity among legislators to create a bill that would put teeth into what teams could do with the license they are given. If you run on the field, that trespass gets you jail time and a criminal act. Why shouldn’t conduct of this nature get obviously a greater penalty because it has worse damages?”
If Boras is expecting a Republican-led Congress to pass legislation to curtail racism, I have some bad news.