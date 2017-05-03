Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Report: Chris Sale could be punished for throwing behind Manny Machado

By Bill BaerMay 3, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

Update (4:57 PM ET): Rosenthal says he made a leap suggesting that Sale would “likely” be punished.

On Tuesday, drama between the Orioles and Red Sox continued. For those that aren’t up to speed on the situation: On April 21 in Baltimore, Manny Machado slid hard into second base trying to break up a double play attempt. In doing so, he slid into Dustin Pedroia, injuring him. Two days later, reliever Matt Barnes threw a fastball at Machado’s head. He was ejected immediately and was handed a four-game suspension shortly thereafter. The two clubs opened up another series with each other on Monday and there was mostly no drama. Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy did hit Mookie Betts with a pitch, but it appeared to be unintentional. On Tuesday, in the first inning, Sox starter Chris Sale threw a fastball behind Machado, clearly intending to hit him. Both teams were given warnings. After the game, Machado expressed his displeasure with Sale and the Red Sox as an organization.

According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, chief baseball officer Joe Torre said that Sale will likely be punished for his actions. Torre was on a conference call with commissioner Rob Manfred as well as the managers and general managers of both teams.

Torre said, “Players deserve to be on the field. We appreciate your passion but we certainly need to have the focus on playing games instead of trying to get even, if somebody thinks they need to get even.”

Torre’s full comments can be found in Rosenthal’s article.

Sale should be suspended. If he is, it should be long enough to serve as an actual detriment. If the punishment is, for example, a five-game suspension, the Red Sox can just shuffle their rotation around a bit and it will be as if Sale didn’t miss any time at all. If players are losing half the season for failing a drug test, they should lose as much time for endangering their peers.

Cardinals’ Stephen Piscotty, Dexter Fowler exit Thursday’s game with injuries

By Bill BaerMay 4, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

The Cardinals lost a pair of outfielders, at least temporarily, as both exited Thursday’s game against the Brewers with injuries. Per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, Piscotty strained his left hamstring running out a ground out and Fowler strained his shoulder during a diving catch attempt.

The Cardinals should provide updates on both players either during the game or shortly after it concludes. Piscotty was 0-for-2 and Fowler was 1-for-2 with a two-run triple. Greg Garcia replaced Fowler in the leadoff spot, playing shortstop and Jose Martinez replaced Piscotty in the second spot in the lineup, playing right field. Aldmys Diaz moved from shortstop to left field and Randal Grichuk moved from left field to center field.

Marwin Gonzalez has homered in five straight starts

By Bill BaerMay 4, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT

Astros utilityman Marwin Gonzalez homered in his fifth consecutive start on Thursday, belting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a 10-4 loss to the Rangers. He got the start in left field and later moved to right field.

Gonzalez homered on April 27 against the Indians, when he started at second base. His next start, on the 30th against the Athletics, he homered as a third baseman. On May 2 versus the Rangers, he drilled two homers as a left fielder. And yesterday, he homered in his start at first base.

After Thursday’s action, Gonzalez is batting .266/.368/.719 with nine home runs, 21 RBI, 11 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 78 plate appearances. That, along with his playing five different positions, has made him quite valuable to the Astros.