Mike Trout, Ryan Zimmerman win April Player of the Month honors

The monthly award winners have just been announced for April. It breaks down as follows:
Trout batted .364 (36-for-99) with 18 runs scored, nine doubles, a pair of triples, seven home runs, 18 RBI and five stolen bases. Zimmerman hit .420 (37-for-88) with 22 runs scored, eight doubles, 11 home runs, 29 RBI and a stolen base.
Keuchel compiled a 5-0 record with a 1.21 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 44.2 innings pitched in six starts. Nova recorded three wins to go along with a 1.50 ERA and an impressive 22:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio Across 36.0 innings pitched in five starts.
Judge batted .303 (23-for-76) with 23 runs scored, a pair of doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 20 RBI and one stolen base. Senzatela compiled a 3-1 record with a 2.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 32.0 innings pitched in five starts.
Allen pitched in 10 games in April for the Indians, converting each of his six save opportunities and striking out 20 opposing batters.Holland was perfect in save opportunities, collecting his Major League-leading 11 saves in 12 games over 12.0 innings pitched.
On Tuesday, drama between the Orioles and Red Sox continued. For those that aren’t up to speed on the situation: On April 21 in Baltimore, Manny Machado slid hard into second base trying to break up a double play attempt. In doing so, he slid into Dustin Pedroia, injuring him. Two days later, reliever Matt Barnes threw a fastball at Machado’s head. He was ejected immediately and was handed a four-game suspension shortly thereafter. The two clubs opened up another series with each other on Monday and there was mostly no drama. Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy did hit Mookie Betts with a pitch, but it appeared to be unintentional. On Tuesday, in the first inning, Sox starter Chris Sale threw a fastball behind Machado, clearly intending to hit him. Both teams were given warnings. After the game, Machado expressed his displeasure with Sale and the Red Sox as an organization.
According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, chief baseball officer Joe Torre said that Sale will likely be punished for his actions. Torre was on a conference call with commissioner Rob Manfred as well as the managers and general managers of both teams.
Torre said, “Players deserve to be on the field. We appreciate your passion but we certainly need to have the focus on playing games instead of trying to get even, if somebody thinks they need to get even.”
Torre’s full comments can be found in Rosenthal’s article.
Sale should be suspended. If he is, it should be long enough to serve as an actual detriment. If the punishment is, for example, a five-game suspension, the Red Sox can just shuffle their rotation around a bit and it will be as if Sale didn’t miss any time at all. If players are losing half the season for failing a drug test, they should lose as much time for endangering their peers.
MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports that Rangers starter Cole Hamels underwent an MRI and was diagnosed with a strained right oblique. He’s expected to miss eight weeks. The Rangers recalled Anthony Bass to take the vacant roster spot as Hamels heads to the 10-day disabled list.
Hamels, 33, was scratched from Tuesday’s start against the Astros with tightness in his oblique muscle. The lefty compiled a 2-0 record with a 3.03 ERA and a 15/12 K/BB ratio in 32 2/3 innings to start the season.