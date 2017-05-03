Kevin Gausman ejected for hitting Xander Bogaerts with a slider

The conference call between commissioner Rob Manfred, chief baseball officer Joe Torre, and the managers and general managers of both the Red Sox and Orioles may have resulted in zero tolerance for hitting batters during Wednesday’s contest at Fenway Park. In the bottom of the second inning, Orioles starter Kevin Gausman threw a first-pitch slider to Xander Bogaerts that stayed too far inside and hit him. Home plate umpire Sam Holbrook immediately ejected Gausman. Catcher Caleb Joseph was irate and Adam Jones came in front center field to contest the ejection.

Richard Bleier came in to relieve Gausman.

This series just keeps getting more and more interesting for all the wrong reasons.

