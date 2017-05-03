Indians place Corey Kluber on the disabled list

The Indians announced on Wednesday that starter Corey Kluber has been placed on the 10-day disabled list and pitcher Joe Colon has been called up from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Kluber, 31, lasted only three innings in Tuesday’s loss to the Tigers, leaving early due to discomfort in his lower back. The Indians, of course, hope Kluber will need to miss only one start. Kluber is holding a 5.06 ERA with a 41/13 K/BB ratio in 37 1/3 innings so far.
Colon, 27, has pitched 10 1/3 innings of relief at Triple-A, yielding a lone run on nine hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.
Astros utilityman Marwin Gonzalez homered in his fifth consecutive start on Thursday, belting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a 10-4 loss to the Rangers. He got the start in left field and later moved to right field.
Gonzalez homered on April 27 against the Indians, when he started at second base. His next start, on the 30th against the Athletics, he homered as a third baseman. On May 2 versus the Rangers, he drilled two homers as a left fielder. And yesterday, he homered in his start at first base.
After Thursday’s action, Gonzalez is batting .266/.368/.719 with nine home runs, 21 RBI, 11 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 78 plate appearances. That, along with his playing five different positions, has made him quite valuable to the Astros.
In the bottom of the ninth inning facing Rockies reliever Jake McGee, Padres catcher Hector Sanchez swung and missed but lost control of his bat. The bat whipped around into the crowd above the visitors’ dugout, striking a woman in the head. Play was stopped for several minutes while she was tended to by medical personnel. She was wheeled out of Petco Park to receive further treatment.
Many stadiums have recently increased the length of protective netting to the far ends of both dugouts. As Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune told me, the netting at Petco Park extends from the backstop to the entrances of both dugouts. Sanchez’s bat went over top of the dugout into the crowd. Had there been netting extending to the far end of the dugout, the injury likely would’ve been avoided.
Sanders also reported, strangely, that someone was arrested from the same spot where the fan was struck by the bat. The fan left in cuffs with cuts on his head.
Update: Here’s why the fan was arrested: