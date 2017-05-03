Indians place Corey Kluber on the disabled list

The Indians announced on Wednesday that starter Corey Kluber has been placed on the 10-day disabled list and pitcher Joe Colon has been called up from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Kluber, 31, lasted only three innings in Tuesday’s loss to the Tigers, leaving early due to discomfort in his lower back. The Indians, of course, hope Kluber will need to miss only one start. Kluber is holding a 5.06 ERA with a 41/13 K/BB ratio in 37 1/3 innings so far.

Colon, 27, has pitched 10 1/3 innings of relief at Triple-A, yielding a lone run on nine hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.

Follow @Baer_Bill