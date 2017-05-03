Getty Images

Cody Bellinger’s star is shining in Los Angeles. For now.

By Craig CalcaterraMay 3, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger has burst onto the scene in his first eight games in the bigs. He’s 10 for his first 29 with two homers, a double and a triple. He’s walked three times and he’s driven in 5. Last night he was one of the Dodgers many offensive heroes, going 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored, and three RBI. This after an age-20 minor league season in which he hit 26 homers in 117 games in Double-A and Triple-A, where the competition tends to be far older.

Even with that production, it’s hard for someone so young to make his mark on a veteran-laden major league club. As such, there’s a very good chance that the young outfielder’s days in the bigs are numbered. At least for now.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters last week that Bellinger would return to Triple-A Oklahoma City once Franklin Gutierrez recovered from his hamstring injury and Joc Pederson, who has a groin injury, came off the disabled list. Gutierrez is back (and homered last night). Pederson is due to be activated on Friday. That will likely leave no place for Bellinger, despite the fact that Roberts praised him effusively last night, saying that Bellinger has “done everything he can” to stick around in the majors. Such is the lot of a 21-year-old with options who plays for a contender.

There is one thing worth watching, however, which could give Bellinger a bit more time in the show: Adrian Gonzalez‘s forearm.

Gonzalez has been bothered by a sore forearm all year and he was held out of the starting lineup last night (he did pinch hit and hit an RBI single). There was speculation that he may sit again for tonight’s game against the Giants  If Gonzalez is fine, the Dodgers will likely send Bellinger back to Oklahoma City when Pederson is activated. But if he isn’t fine — and if the Dodgers, who have won seven of 10 want to give him some extra rest to ensure he’s good later in the season — they could DL Gonzalez and allow Bellinger to cover first base for ten more days.

Probably not likely. Gonzalez is not one who takes much time off nor does he seem to like to. And, obviously, no one wants a player to be injured, even to make room for another player. But when you get a ton of enjoyment from watching young stars shine, you try to construct scenarios that allow them to shine a little longer.

So, nothing personal, Adrian, but if you want to take a little break to get your strength back up, we’d all totally understand.

Conservative estimates have Noah Syndergaard missing three months

By Craig CalcaterraMay 3, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

Joel Sherman of the New York Post is hearing that initial conservative estimates have Noah Syndergaard missing three months. Again: that’s the conservative estimate. Things may not be quite as bad as that.

Syndergaard was diagnosed with a partial tear of his right lat muscle on Monday. Today he’s heading to Los Angeles for a second opinion. The timetable may be a bit more definite following that visit.

If the Mets are competitive come July, look to see people talking about that timetable. If they’re way out of it, look for people talking about just shutting down Thor until next year. Either way, it’s New York, so people will argue about this and second guess whatever decision is made regardless. And not for no reason, really. It’s the Mets.

The Cubs World Series trophy was damaged while crowd surfing

By Craig CalcaterraMay 3, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

The Boston Globe reports that the Cubs’ 2016 World Series was damaged over the weekend. While crowd surfing.

Theo Epstein brought it and the Red Sox’ 2004 trophy to a concert called the “Hot Stove Cool Music” benefit for his charitable foundation. The trophies were passed around by those in the crowd like Michael Stipe in the “Drive” video (sorry, I’m an old Gen-Xer, so you get old Gen-Xer references).

According to the report, some of the flags on the Cubs’ trophy were dinged up, requiring the trophy to be repaired. Which they were in time for both of the trophies to appear on the field before the Cubs-Red Sox Sunday night game.

Here’s video of the trophies being passed around while, I think, Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” plays. There are worse ways to get hurt I suppose: