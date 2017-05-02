The Yankees played before their smallest crowd in 13 years last night

Last night the Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays. Paid attendance: 25,566.
That’d be fine for some teams — nine teams are averaging less than that per game so far this year — but it was a dubious record for the Yankees. Indeed, it was their smallest home crowd since they moved into the new Yankee Stadium back in 2009 and their smallest crowd overall since 2004.
For the season, the Yankees are averaging 35,588, which is the sixth best in baseball. Last year they were sixth best in baseball for the whole season, averaging 37,819. It’s early in the year and attendance ticks up when the weather gets nicer and school is out, so it’s likely they’re going to do about as well as they did last season. Or better if they continue their recent hot run and contend deeply into the season.
But it does show that a couple of years as only a marginal contender and a lot of new faces causes some people to stay away. In this the Yankees are like every other team, none of which has any guarantee of full or near-full houses. There is only one guarantee: win, and people come.
Commissioner Rob Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement a few minutes ago regarding the incident in Boston last night in which a fan, or perhaps a few fans, hurled racial slurs at Adam Jones:
“The racist words and actions directed at Adam Jones at Fenway Park last night are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated at any of our ballparks. My office has been in contact with the Red Sox, and the club has made it clear that they will not tolerate this inexcusable behavior. Our 30 Clubs will continue to work with fans and security to provide a family-friendly environment. Any individual who behaves in such offensive fashion will be immediately removed from the ballpark and subject to further action. The behavior of these few ignorant individuals does not reflect the millions of great baseball fans who attend our games.”
As I said in the post about the Red Sox’ apology, there are limited things you can do to someone who is intent on being a jackwagon at the ballpark. Kicking them out, certainly. I’d suggest a permanent ban, though that’s harder to implement. We don’t do retina scans of fans as they enter the ballpark and people’s names are not necessarily tied to their tickets.
At the moment the most we can hope for with a ban from a ballpark is that the threat of a trespassing prosecution would follow if they were somehow discovered or ratted out. And that, eventually, people will just stop being jackwagons. That may seem naive, but despite last night’s ugliness, the friendliness of the atmosphere at the ballpark is way better now than it was even 20 years ago and light years ahead of the way it was in, say, the 1970s when drunkenness and nastiness was far more typical and far more accepted.
In the meantime, let’s hope that people will be better. We should always hope that.
Fox has canceled the baseball drama “Pitch” after one season.
The show, which was developed in partnership with Major League Baseball, focused on the character of Genevieve Baker, who becomes the first woman to play in the majors when she gets called up by the San Diego Padres. Baker was played by Kylie Bunbury. The show also starred Dan Lauria as the Padres manager and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Baker’s veteran catcher.
The series’ ratings started relatively strong when it premiered in September, sank slowly and, eventually, Fox ratcheted back its promotion of the show. It had a dedicated core following, which often allows for shows to find new homes on other networks or streaming services, but given the MLB partnership, the league’s relations with Fox and the no doubt high costs of producing the show, “Pitch” is probably gone for good.