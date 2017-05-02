The Red Sox apologize for the ugliness directed at Adam Jones last night

As Bill noted last night, fans in Fenway Park threw a bag of peanuts at Orioles outfielder Adam Jones. Jones also said that fans yelled racial epithets at him. He was not too happy about it after the game, and justifiably so.
The Red Sox have issued a statement about all of that, apologizing to Jones and the Orioles organization, saying they have “zero tolerance” of such behavior, saying that they are “sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few.”
Here’s the whole statement:
While acknowledging that the Red Sox can’t obsessively police 37,o00 people to completely ensure that such stuff doesn’t happen again, I feel like “forfeiting his/her right to remain in the ballpark” and possibly being subject to “further action” seems a bit less than “zero tolerance.” How about a permanent ban from the park? If that’s not part of the policy as articulated in the statement, I’d suggest it should be.
Otherwise: jerks are jerks.
Fox has canceled the baseball drama “Pitch” after one season.
The show, which was developed in partnership with Major League Baseball, focused on the character of Genevieve Baker, who becomes the first woman to play in the majors when she gets called up by the San Diego Padres. Baker was played by Kylie Bunbury. The show also starred Dan Lauria as the Padres manager and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Baker’s veteran catcher.
The series’ ratings started relatively strong when it premiered in September, sank slowly and, eventually, Fox ratcheted back its promotion of the show. It had a dedicated core following, which often allows for shows to find new homes on other networks or streaming services, but given the MLB partnership, the league’s relations with Fox and the no doubt high costs of producing the show, “Pitch” is probably gone for good.
What? Don’t look at me like that. You read the headline. You knew exactly what you were getting into here. This comes from the New York Times, though, so it’s classy and stuff.
But yes, the story is pretty straightforward. A Mets fan named Tom McDonald was best friends with fellow Mets fan Roy Riegel. Riegel died nine years ago and McDonald was charged by Riegel’s family with disposing of his ashes in an appropriate manner. At first McDonald scattered some at ballparks and notable places, but then he realized it’d just be easier to flush him down the toilet at ballparks around the country:
“The game has to be in progress — that’s a rule of mine,” Mr. McDonald said one recent weeknight before entering a Citi Field bathroom, holding a little plastic bottle containing a scoopful of Mr. Riegel’s cremains . . . “I took care of Roy, and I had to use the facilities myself,” Mr. McDonald said, emerging from the stall with the empty container. “So I figure, you know, kill two birds . . I always flush in between, though,” he added. “That’s another rule of mine.”
It’s appropriate because Riegel was a plumber. And because, according to his friend, he was “a major partier” who “walked that tightrope between genius and insanity.” His cause of death was not specified, but the article says “The fast life caught up with him.” Whatever the case, McDonald thinks his friend would’ve wanted it this way. And who are we to question that?
So far, his ashes have been deposited at least nine stadiums. But not just stadiums:
In Cleveland, Mr. Riegel’s ashes were flushed at both Progressive Field and at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, because Mr. Riegel was a devout rocker.
I bet he was.