Getty Images

Alex Bregman taunted the Rangers on Twitter. Then he apologized.

3 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraMay 2, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

The culture of baseball is weird and often dumb. As professional athletes, ballplayers have one mission: win. Beat the other guys. That is the essence of sports.

Except, when you’re beating the other guys, you’re generally not supposed to look like you’re enjoying it too much. And, as Astros third baseman Alex Bregman learned yesterday, you’re not supposed to say that you want to beat the other guys.

Bregman took to Twitter just before yesterday’s game against the rival Rangers and tweeted out some motivation:

That hashtag, one presumes, means “Beat the s**t out of the Rangers” or something close to it. That “opperation” is evidence that you can go to LSU for a few years and not learn how to spell “operation.” Not that this typo-challenged OSU grad can judge such things too harshly. The point here is that, as far as taunting goes, it’s pretty weak sauce. People call it “bulletin board material,” but learning that a guy on the other team wants to beat you is not exactly a “bulletin.”

As this story from MLB.com notes, most of the Rangers just rolled their eyes at it. Keone Kela taunted back, noting that Bregman could use a dictionary, which is the way you deal with Twitter trolls. Mike Napoli, however, decided that this was a teachable moment or something, saying that if a young Rangers player did that, it would not go unaddressed:

“I might have a conversation with them about it,” Napoli said. “It’s the whole learning process of being young and keeping it within your clubhouse. He’s a good player, but if he feels like he needs to stay stuff like that to pump himself up, so be it.”

Which is also pretty eyeroll worthy, but that’s par for the course for veteran/young player/decorum politics in Major League Baseball.

Also eyeroll worthy is the fact that Bregman apologized for it after the game:

“I made a rookie mistake. I shouldn’t have tweeted that out. It was more of just trying to fire up our team. I shouldn’t have put it on social media at all. They have a great team over there. I didn’t mean to offend anybody over there.”

Oh well, do what you gotta do. For the record, Bregman went 1-for-3 with a run scored and the Astros beat the s**t out of the Rangers, 6-2.

Fox cancels “Pitch”

Fox
6 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraMay 2, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

Fox has canceled the baseball drama “Pitch” after one season.

The show, which was developed in partnership with Major League Baseball, focused on the character of Genevieve Baker, who becomes the first woman to play in the majors when she gets called up by the San Diego Padres. Baker was played by Kylie Bunbury. The show also starred Dan Lauria as the Padres manager and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Baker’s veteran catcher.

The series’ ratings started relatively strong when it premiered in September, sank slowly and, eventually, Fox ratcheted back its promotion of the show. It had a dedicated core following, which often allows for shows to find new homes on other networks or streaming services, but given the MLB partnership, the league’s relations with Fox and the no doubt high costs of producing the show, “Pitch” is probably gone for good.

Man flushes his friend’s ashes down ballpark toilets across the land

4 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraMay 2, 2017, 10:11 AM EDT

What? Don’t look at me like that. You read the headline. You knew exactly what you were getting into here. This comes from the New York Times, though, so it’s classy and stuff. 

But yes, the story is pretty straightforward. A Mets fan named Tom McDonald was best friends with fellow Mets fan Roy Riegel. Riegel died nine years ago and McDonald was charged by Riegel’s family with disposing of his ashes in an appropriate manner. At first McDonald scattered some at ballparks and notable places, but then he realized it’d just be easier to flush him down the toilet at ballparks around the country:

“The game has to be in progress — that’s a rule of mine,” Mr. McDonald said one recent weeknight before entering a Citi Field bathroom, holding a little plastic bottle containing a scoopful of Mr. Riegel’s cremains . . . “I took care of Roy, and I had to use the facilities myself,” Mr. McDonald said, emerging from the stall with the empty container. “So I figure, you know, kill two birds . . I always flush in between, though,” he added. “That’s another rule of mine.”

It’s appropriate because Riegel was a plumber. And because, according to his friend, he was “a major partier” who “walked that tightrope between genius and insanity.” His cause of death was not specified, but the article says “The fast life caught up with him.” Whatever the case, McDonald thinks his friend would’ve wanted it this way. And who are we to question that?

So far, his ashes have been deposited at least nine stadiums. But not just stadiums:

In Cleveland, Mr. Riegel’s ashes were flushed at both Progressive Field and at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, because Mr. Riegel was a devout rocker.

I bet he was.