Video: Chris Coghlan talks about his amazing dive into home plate

Blue Jays utilityman Chris Coghlan made what very well may end up being the best play of 2017 when he somersaulted over Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and touched home plate to break a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning last week. It’s a relatively rare play because, up until recently, runners were allowed to run into catchers to attempt to jar the ball loose. But now, with new rules implemented aimed at improving player safety, runners have to get creative to avoid getting tagged.

Coghlan appeared on MLB Network’s MLB Central on Monday to discuss what was going through his mind. It’s really quite a fascinating look into all of the factors Coghlan was considering in a very short amount of time.

