Video: Chris Coghlan talks about his amazing dive into home plate

Blue Jays utilityman Chris Coghlan made what very well may end up being the best play of 2017 when he somersaulted over Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and touched home plate to break a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning last week. It’s a relatively rare play because, up until recently, runners were allowed to run into catchers to attempt to jar the ball loose. But now, with new rules implemented aimed at improving player safety, runners have to get creative to avoid getting tagged.
Coghlan appeared on MLB Network’s MLB Central on Monday to discuss what was going through his mind. It’s really quite a fascinating look into all of the factors Coghlan was considering in a very short amount of time.
Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports that Angels starter Tyler Skaggs is expected to miss 10-12 weeks with a Grade 2 strain of his right oblique. The lefty received a platelet-rich plasma injection.
Skaggs suffered his injury during the fifth inning against the Rangers on Friday. Through five starts, Skaggs has a 3.99 ERA and a 29/9 K/BB ratio in 29 1/3 innings.
Skaggs is the *counts on fingers* four millionth Angels pitcher to suffer an injury this season. No word yet on how the club plans to configure the starting rotation while Skaggs is out. Vicente Campos, Alex Meyer, Daniel Wright, and Yusmeiro Petit are all potential options.
The Golden State Warriors will open up the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz. As usual, the teams will have an off-day after each game. Naturally, the media was curious how Warriors point guard Stephen Curry would spend his off-days. Curry took the opportunity to roast Giants starter Madison Bumgarner.