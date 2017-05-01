Tyler Skaggs expected to miss 10-12 weeks with strained oblique

Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports that Angels starter Tyler Skaggs is expected to miss 10-12 weeks with a Grade 2 strain of his right oblique. The lefty received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

Skaggs suffered his injury during the fifth inning against the Rangers on Friday. Through five starts, Skaggs has a 3.99 ERA and a 29/9 K/BB ratio in 29 1/3 innings.

Skaggs is the *counts on fingers* four millionth Angels pitcher to suffer an injury this season. No word yet on how the club plans to configure the starting rotation while Skaggs is out. Vicente Campos, Alex Meyer, Daniel Wright, and Yusmeiro Petit are all potential options.

Follow @Baer_Bill