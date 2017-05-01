The All-Star ballots are out

Major League Baseball just announced that, as of now, All-Star balloting is underway. The ballots — all online, we don’t do the paper ones anymore — are available here.
You can cast five ballots in any 24-hour period. Of course, there are many ways to get around those limits if you know anything about the Internet. That would also require, however, you caring to stuff an All-Star Game ballot box, which seems like a somewhat questionable use of your time. You do you, though.
As for the ballots themselves, here’s the National League:
And here’s the American League:
There are a couple of weird things in there. Most notably seeing Ian Desmond at first base for the Rockies instead of Mark Reynolds when Desmond has played one game and Reynolds is the best hitter on the Rockies so far. Back in the day of paper ballots I’d get that but why couldn’t they have changed that by now?
Oh well, doesn’t matter. Many of the guys elected will beg out. None of this matters. At least not in a serious way. Just go with it. It’s the All-Star Game.
We’ve been watching the Noah Syndergaard saga unfold for a couple of days. Now comes the bad news: the New York Mets just announced that Syndergaard has a partial tear of his right lat muscle. He has been placed on the disabled list. There is no timetable for his return.
It’s probably worth noting that Mets pitcher Steven Matz had a similar injury in 2015 and missed a couple of months. Obviously it’s hard to say this soon if Matz’s rehab is a good comp for Syndergaard, but we figured we’d throw it out there.
This is bad news no matter how you cut it. But it’s news that makes Syndergaard’s refusal to have am MRI before yesterday’s start seem like an even worse idea than it did at the time. And makes the Mets decision to let him pitch regardless seem just as bad.
As I mentioned in the recaps, Yankees reliever Bryan Mitchell pitched a scoreless ninth inning in yesterday’s loss to the Orioles. Then he moved to first base for the tenth inning, making way for Aroldis Chapman, only to came back to pitch the 11th.
His time in the field was mixed, allowing one foul popup to drop but catching another. His 11th inning was rather forgettable too: he gave up run-scoring singles to Mark Trumbo and Welington Castillo, snagging the loss.
It was unusual to be sure, necessitated by a spent bullpen due to heavy use on Friday and Saturday. But given how well the Yankees are doing lately, they could afford a weird day. And it was fun for us too. Watch: