Stephen Curry roasted Madison Bumgarner

The Golden State Warriors will open up the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz. As usual, the teams will have an off-day after each game. Naturally, the media was curious how Warriors point guard Stephen Curry would spend his off-days. Curry took the opportunity to roast Giants starter Madison Bumgarner.
Via KNBR’s Sam Hustis:
Bumgarner was injured riding his dirt bike on an off-day last month. He’s expected to be out through the All-Star break.
The Athletics have activated starter Sonny Gray from the 15-day disabled list, the club announced on Monday. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to create roster space.
Gray, 27, began the season on the disabled list due to a lat strain. He’ll make his season debut on Tuesday against the Twins.
Gray had a miserable 2016 campaign, finishing with a 5.69 ERA and a 94/42 K/BB ratio over 117 innings. His 2017 season hasn’t started off well, either, but he’s hoping to erase that over the next five months.
Last summer, Gray’s name came up frequently in trade rumors and if he’s able to pitch well into July, that figures to be the case again this year. He still has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining and is only earning $3.575 million in 2017, which will make him an attractive trade option for teams in need of pitching but constrained by a budget.
If you’re a baseball fan, you almost certainly know and love Baseball-Reference.com. Or FanGraphs. And you just take it for granted that every single baseball statistic you could possibly want — and many you’ll never, ever need — will be available to you with a couple of clicks.
That was not always the case, of course. Heck, even when Baseball-Reference.com was the only game in town there was a time when it only updated once a year, with new stats only becoming available at the conclusion of each season. The ages, they were dark.
But what about before that? If you were obsessively into baseball before 2000 or so and you wanted historical statistics, you either (a) used the backs of baseball cards; or (b) relied on giant baseball encyclopedias like Total Baseball or the original Baseball Encyclopedia. The latter of which was first published in 1969 and went through several editions.
Today at FiveThirtyEight, Rob Neyer has the story of how the original Baseball Encyclopedia came to be. It wasn’t a committee project or something commissioned by a big corporation to fill a commercial niche. At least not at first. Rather, it’s a neat story involving the intersection of one man’s boredom, curiosity and baseball obsession.
Which, if we’re being honest, applies to a lot of us too.