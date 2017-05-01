Must-Click Link: Before Baseball-Reference.com

If you’re a baseball fan, you almost certainly know and love Baseball-Reference.com. Or FanGraphs. And you just take it for granted that every single baseball statistic you could possibly want — and many you’ll never, ever need — will be available to you with a couple of clicks.
That was not always the case, of course. Heck, even when Baseball-Reference.com was the only game in town there was a time when it only updated once a year, with new stats only becoming available at the conclusion of each season. The ages, they were dark.
But what about before that? If you were obsessively into baseball before 2000 or so and you wanted historical statistics, you either (a) used the backs of baseball cards; or (b) relied on giant baseball encyclopedias like Total Baseball or the original Baseball Encyclopedia. The latter of which was first published in 1969 and went through several editions.
Today at FiveThirtyEight, Rob Neyer has the story of how the original Baseball Encyclopedia came to be. It wasn’t a committee project or something commissioned by a big corporation to fill a commercial niche. At least not at first. Rather, it’s a neat story involving the intersection of one man’s boredom, curiosity and baseball obsession.
Which, if we’re being honest, applies to a lot of us too.
Major League Baseball just announced that, as of now, All-Star balloting is underway. The ballots — all online, we don’t do the paper ones anymore — are available here.
You can cast five ballots in any 24-hour period. Of course, there are many ways to get around those limits if you know anything about the Internet. That would also require, however, you caring to stuff an All-Star Game ballot box, which seems like a somewhat questionable use of your time. You do you, though.
As for the ballots themselves, here’s the National League:
And here’s the American League:
There are a couple of weird things in there. Most notably seeing Ian Desmond at first base for the Rockies instead of Mark Reynolds when Desmond has played one game and Reynolds is the best hitter on the Rockies so far. Back in the day of paper ballots I’d get that but why couldn’t they have changed that by now?
Oh well, doesn’t matter. Many of the guys elected will beg out. None of this matters. At least not in a serious way. Just go with it. It’s the All-Star Game.
We’ve been watching the Noah Syndergaard saga unfold for a couple of days. Now comes the bad news: the New York Mets just announced that Syndergaard has a partial tear of his right lat muscle. He has been placed on the disabled list. There is no timetable for his return.
It’s probably worth noting that Mets pitcher Steven Matz had a similar injury in 2015 and missed a couple of months. Obviously it’s hard to say this soon if Matz’s rehab is a good comp for Syndergaard, but we figured we’d throw it out there.
This is bad news no matter how you cut it. But it’s news that makes Syndergaard’s refusal to have am MRI before yesterday’s start seem like an even worse idea than it did at the time. And makes the Mets decision to let him pitch regardless seem just as bad.