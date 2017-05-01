Dodgers place Hyun-Jin Ryu on the disabled list

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Dodgers announced on Monday that the club placed starter Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip contusion. Pitcher Josh Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Ryu’s roster spot.

Ryu suffered his injury sliding into second base during Sunday’s game against the Phillies. The hope is that the lefty will need to miss only one start, as the Dodgers have an off-day coming up on Thursday.

Through five starts, Ryu carries a 1-4 record with a 4.05 ERA and a 29/8 K/BB ratio across 26 2/3 innings.

