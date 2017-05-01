Benches clear during Rangers-Astros game

Tempers flared and the benches cleared in the sixth inning of Monday night’s game between the Rangers and Astros. First, the back story.
Rangers starter Andrew Cashner hit Astros second baseman Jose Altuve with a 92.5 MPH first-pitch fastball with two outs and none on in the bottom of the first inning. Cashner would also hit first baseman Yulieski Gurriel leading off the top of the second with a 1-0, 90 MPH fastball.
In the top of the fourth inning, Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli hit a solo home run to center field with one out in the fourth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie. In the sixth, Napoli came to the plate again and Astros starter Lance McCullers threw a fastball behind him, which Napoli didn’t think was a nice idea. Both benches emptied but order was quickly restored. McCullers finished off the at-bat by striking out Napoli and appeared “fired up,” as MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart tells it.
It’s possible Cashner was trying to intentionally hit the Astros’ batters, but he entered Monday’s start having issued 13 unintentional walks (though no hit batsmen) in 15 1/3 innings. He doesn’t exactly have impeccable control.
The Dodgers announced on Monday that the club placed starter Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip contusion. Pitcher Josh Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Ryu’s roster spot.
Ryu suffered his injury sliding into second base during Sunday’s game against the Phillies. The hope is that the lefty will need to miss only one start, as the Dodgers have an off-day coming up on Thursday.
Through five starts, Ryu carries a 1-4 record with a 4.05 ERA and a 29/8 K/BB ratio across 26 2/3 innings.
Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports that Angels starter Tyler Skaggs is expected to miss 10-12 weeks with a Grade 2 strain of his right oblique. The lefty received a platelet-rich plasma injection.
Skaggs suffered his injury during the fifth inning against the Rangers on Friday. Through five starts, Skaggs has a 3.99 ERA and a 29/9 K/BB ratio in 29 1/3 innings.
Skaggs is the *counts on fingers* four millionth Angels pitcher to suffer an injury this season. No word yet on how the club plans to configure the starting rotation while Skaggs is out. Vicente Campos, Alex Meyer, Daniel Wright, and Yusmeiro Petit are all potential options.