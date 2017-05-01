Athletics activate Sonny Gray from the disabled list

The Athletics have activated starter Sonny Gray from the 15-day disabled list, the club announced on Monday. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to create roster space.

Gray, 27, began the season on the disabled list due to a lat strain. He’ll make his season debut on Tuesday against the Twins.

Gray had a miserable 2016 campaign, finishing with a 5.69 ERA and a 94/42 K/BB ratio over 117 innings. His 2017 season hasn’t started off well, either, but he’s hoping to erase that over the next five months.

Last summer, Gray’s name came up frequently in trade rumors and if he’s able to pitch well into July, that figures to be the case again this year. He still has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining and is only earning $3.575 million in 2017, which will make him an attractive trade option for teams in need of pitching but constrained by a budget.

