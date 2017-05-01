Getty Images

And That Happened: Sunday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraMay 1, 2017, 7:03 AM EDT

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Orioles 7, Yankees 4: Comebacks, excitement, etc. I don’t care about that. I’m mostly fascinated by Yankees reliever Bryan Mitchell pitching an inning, moving to first base for an inning and then coming back to pitch another inning. Or, as we in the business call it, “Pulling a Grover Cleveland.” This is not to be confused with “Pulling a William Henry Harrison,” which is when a pitcher gets the Opening Day start and then dies of pneumonia 31 days later. The Mets have had, like, four guys do that I think.

Blue Jays 3, Rays 1: A three-run rally in the eighth salvages what started out as a crappy day for Toronto, thanks to starter Aaron Sanchez leaving early due to a split fingernail. Six Jays relievers combined to allow Tampa Bay to score only one run in eight innings, however, as Toronto puts together it’s first two-game winning streak all season. Which is quite the damn thing, ain’t it?

Indians 12, Mariners 4: Michael Brantley singled and hit a two-run homer. Francisco Lindor hit a two-run double. That’d be a great day, but both of those dudes did that in the third inning alone, so yeah, the Indians rolled. Lindor also hit a solo homer earlier in the game. Catcher Roberto Perez drove in three.

Tigers 7, White Sox 3: Detroit snaps a four-game losing streak. Starter Jordan Zimmermann wasn’t great — he allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings — but the Tigers bullpen put up four scoreless innings, which is not something you see every day.

Marlins 10, Pirates 3: Justin Bour knocked in six runs in this rout. That’s not very common. Indeed, normally if someone knocks in six runs in a game they will have knocked in more runs than anyone in baseball on that day. You could safely bet a lot of money on such a feat, in fact, comfortable that you have won the individual RBI pool of the day, if such a thing existed. Unfortunately, if you put your money on Bour in such a pool yesterday, you lost. Why? Because . . .

Nationals 23, Mets 5:

Anthony Rendon went 6-for-6 with three home runs along with the 10 RBIMatt Wieters hit two bombs and drove in four. Bryce Harper and Adam Lind hit one dinger each. Ryan Zimmerman, Michael Taylor, and Lind knocked in two each. The Nationals have now scored double-digit runs in four out of their last six games. The Mets are a disaster. The Nats should start resting starters for the playoffs.

Brewers 4, Braves 3: I feel sort of ripped off for having missed most of the Braves four-game winning streak due to me doing other things this weekend, but at least I didn’t see it end. “Hello! My name is Domingo Santana. You killed my father. Prepare for me to hit two homers and drive in four!”

Astros 7, Athletics 2: Dallas Keuchel tossed seven and two-thirds of one-run ball, finishing the month of April with a 5-0 record and a 1.21 ERA. Today or tomorrow the Pitcher of the Month Award will be announced. Unless Anthony Rendon somehow gets entered into the running, I’d bet the mortgage on Keuchel getting the honors. Keuchel becomes the second Astros starter to win five games in the month of April. The first: Roger Clemens. Keuchel still trails Clemens in indictments, however.

Twins 7, Royals 5: Miguel Sano homered and drove in five. Or, as we in the business call it, “pulling a half-a-Rendon.” Sano is hitting .316/.443/.684 and is on a 50-homer, 143-RBI pace.

Reds 5, Cardinals 4: Adam Duvall hit three doubles and a single. Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking, bases-loaded single in the eighth. In other news, the other things I did this weekend, in case it wasn’t obvious from the photo linked above, was the Rolex Three Day Event in Lexington, Kentucky. Horsey stuff. They do the jumping in Rolex Stadium, which as I sat in it, I could only think would make a really cool old-timey baseball stadium if they wanted it to. The field is roughly cut out for a ballpark to be laid out in it:

The beam kind of sucks, but I grew up going to Tiger Stadium, so it was easy to get used to. The Reds should play an exhibition down there. It’d be fun as hell.

Angels 5, Rangers 2Jefry Marte homered and hit a tiebreaking, two-run single. JC Ramirez got his first win as a starter after 111 relief appearances over four-plus seasons. Bud Norris, who has 185 career starts, got the save. We’re living in the Upside Down.

Padres 5, Giants 2: Wil Myers hit a three-run homer in the 12th to give the Padres the win. They got to extras thanks to former Giant Hector Sanchez hitting a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth. Even the Tigers are looking at the Giants pen and saying “damn.”

Dodgers 5, Phillies 3: Andrew Toles hit a three-run homer and Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed three-hit ball into the sixth inning as the Dodgers sweep the Phillies. It was Ryu’s first win since August 2014.

Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 0: Four hours of scoreless ball ended when Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer into the Chase Field swimming pool in the 13th inning to give the Dbacks the walkoff win. Seven Arizona pitchers, led by Patrick Corbin‘s six and a third scoreless innings, combined to shut out the Rockies on only five hits.

Red Sox 6, Cubs 2: I’m glad I was traveling last night because I imagine ESPN narrative’d and storyline’d the Sox-Cubs to death. I bet multiple innings passed without the broadcast crew actually talking about the game in front of them, choosing instead talking about franchise histories and player personalities and all of that jazz. The Sox rode a four-run eighth inning to victory. During which, I presume, you learned about players’ dads, historical coincidences and heard all kinds of crap about the “futility” of two franchises which are extraordinarily successful and popular in large part because of that perceived futility.

The All-Star ballots are out

By Craig CalcaterraMay 1, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT

Major League Baseball just announced that, as of now, All-Star balloting is underway. The ballots — all online, we don’t do the paper ones anymore — are available here.

You can cast five ballots in any 24-hour period. Of course, there are many ways to get around those limits if you know anything about the Internet. That would also require, however, you caring to stuff an All-Star Game ballot box, which seems like a somewhat questionable use of your time. You do you, though.

As for the ballots themselves, here’s the National League:

 

And here’s the American League:

There are a couple of weird things in there. Most notably seeing Ian Desmond at first base for the Rockies instead of Mark Reynolds when Desmond has played one game and Reynolds is the best hitter on the Rockies so far. Back in the day of paper ballots I’d get that but why couldn’t they have changed that by now?

Oh well, doesn’t matter. Many of the guys elected will beg out. None of this matters. At least not in a serious way. Just go with it. It’s the All-Star Game.

Noah Syndergaard has a torn lat muscle

By Craig CalcaterraMay 1, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT

We’ve been watching the Noah Syndergaard saga unfold for a couple of days. Now comes the bad news: the New York Mets just announced that Syndergaard has a partial tear of his right lat muscle. He has been placed on the disabled list. There is no timetable for his return.

It’s probably worth noting that Mets pitcher Steven Matz had a similar injury in 2015 and missed a couple of months. Obviously it’s hard to say this soon if Matz’s rehab is a good comp for Syndergaard, but we figured we’d throw it out there.

This is bad news no matter how you cut it. But it’s news that makes Syndergaard’s refusal to have am MRI before yesterday’s start seem like an even worse idea than it did at the time. And makes the Mets decision to let him pitch regardless seem just as bad.